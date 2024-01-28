We'll be able to say Ukraine grew stronger – Zelenskyy on next week

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that following the results of the next week Ukraine will become stronger.

Source: President’s evening report

Quote: "There is already an international communication schedule for next week which will strengthen our state. Our positions in Europe – in relations with the European Union, with our neighbours in the EU, everything concerning the international institutions which must protect the international law [will be discussed] and, of course, we are preparing new defence packages for our soldiers.

Following the results of this week we will be able to say that Ukraine has become stronger. It is important that every week add more clear agreements to our bilateral relations with the partners and more persistence in arms supply to the defence coalitions.

I am grateful to everyone in the world who is helping us like this – so that agreements work, and our soldiers’ stability is based on our partners’ persistence".

