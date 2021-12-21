Well-being check finds actress Alicia Witt's parents deceased in their Worcester home

The house at 8 Sussex Lane where two people were discovered dead on Monday. The cause of the deaths remains under investigation.

WORCESTER — The parents of a Worcester-raised actor were found dead inside their Tatnuck home Monday night after she called a relative to check on them.

Alicia Witt, a singer/songwriter, actress and author, said in a written statement that she had not heard back from her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, for several days.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," she wrote. "I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday night are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their demise is a mystery.

Police were called to the home shortly after 9 p.m. by a family member who requested assistance in checking on the couple, Worcester police said.

Once inside the home, the officers found the couple deceased. There there were no obvious signs of a cause of death, police said.

"There was no trauma," Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Police listed Diane Witt as being 75 and Robert Witt as 87.

There were reports that the couple had been experiencing furnace problems and were using a space heater, police said.

Firefighters were summoned and checked the air quality inside the home but found that no noxious gases were present, Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.

"There were no signs of carbon monoxide," Roche said.

A neighbor said the couple were rarely seen outside the home and that she believed they had been ill for sometime.

She said many neighbors had offered them help as their home fell into disrepair, but they politely refused. One neighbor had been mowing the lawn and clearing snow from the property for a few years, she said.

Police said the state medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine a cause of death.

The couple have two children, Ian Witt and Alicia Witt. She recently released a new album and published a book.

Story continues

Her career has included recent roles in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Nashville,” “Twin Peaks” and “Twin Peaks: The Return,” “The Walking Dead,” "Two Weeks Notice," "88 Minutes" and “Mr. Holland’s Opus”.

Diane Witt was a celebrity in her own right in the1980s when her hair, which was more than 10-feet long, earned her a spot in the Guiness Book of World Records. Reports from that time indicate that her husband and children helped her maintain her tresses which she wore braided and piled atop her head.

Diane Witt home-schooled the couple's children and Robert was a science teacher at Burncoat Middle School.

Craig S. Semon of the Telegram & Gazette staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Actor Alicia Witt's parents found deceased in their home in Worcester, Tatnuck