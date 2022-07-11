Well-being check in South End prompts arrest

Jul. 11—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday after he was arrested in an overnight incident at a South End business where he allegedly struck a Cumberland Police officer who was checking on his well-being.

Police responded to a Virginia Avenue business just before 1 a.m. in response to a requested check on a person passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Police contacted the driver, John Thomas Carbaugh, who reportedly became upset and began yelling and cursing at the officers who contacted him as he sat in his vehicle.

While being removed from the vehicle, Carbaugh allegedly struck one of the officers with a closed fist before being taken into custody and processed for arrest at Cumberland Police headquarters.

Carbaugh, 68, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct before he was ordered jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.