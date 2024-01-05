Well, butter my biscuit! Knoxville Chick-fil-A giving away free chicken biscuits. How and when to get one.

If you are a fried chicken sandwich fan, you've got plenty of options in Knoxville on almost every corner, it seems, from any number of chain restaurants including Bojangles, Popeye's and even stalwart KFC.

But if you're a die-hard Chick-fil-A devotee, you're in luck. Because from Jan. 8-13, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in Knoxville are dishing out free chicken biscuits or spicy chicken biscuits, to be claimed through the restaurant app.

“We hope our guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast, on us,” said Greg Harb, local owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Fountain City, in a press release. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the new year.”

If you've never hit up a Chick-fil-A for breakfast, it sounds like now's the time.

In the words of one reviewer, "the Chicken Biscuit is even better than the OG chicken sandwich. The biscuit is fluffy, a bit salty, and buttered, which interacts with the flavors of the pickle-brine marinated chicken breast filet in a harmonious way which deepens the savory quality and comes across as tastier than the sum of its parts."

To claim the offer, customer can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Knoxville-area Chick-fil-A restaurants Jan. 8 through Jan. 13. There is a limit of one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

Breakfast hours may vary and breakfast is not available at all locations; contact your local Chick-fil-A restaurant for details. To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations

