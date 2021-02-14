Well, I call Pelosi tearing up Trump’s State of the Union speech incitement, too

Thank Trump for this success

This is a long overdue thank-you to our former president for his role in the development of the COVID-19 vaccines. Experts said it couldn’t be done within a year. Good funding, great science and collaboration with regulatory agencies under Operation Warp Speed got it done.

Donald Trump organized this effort, including the production rollouts, the advance purchase of supplies, equipment and facilities, and the plan for shipment and storage to the states. All was in place once the vaccine was ready.

Most who performed this miraculous task have been thanked and lauded, as they should be. Our former president has not been, and this thank-you is way overdue from the nation and the world.

- Paula Scoggin, Benbrook

I call that incitement, too

Whatever happened to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on national TV? I would classify that as “incitement” or stirring people up. But nothing happened. All the negativism about Trump during his presidency and even today has a lot of people stirred up, too.

Trump didn’t tell people to riot. That clearly should be put on the individuals who did it.

- Cheryl Fortner, Benbrook

How democracy is practiced

I’ve heard people questioning whether the impeachment trial matters. Yes, it does. The evidence must be presented and each vote counted. And those who cast them can be judged today and in the future.

I remember Rep. Barbara Jordan speaking eloquently on the Constitution during Richard Nixon’s impeachment hearings. Donald Trump and his supporters need to learn to accept their defeat at the ballot box, as I have had to do for years as a Texas Democrat.

- Faye Escalante, Fort Worth

Wright’s support for Falun Dafa

Despite battling cancer and the COVID-19 virus, Rep. Ron Wright continued to fight for religious freedom for all, in the United States and everywhere. He demonstrated great leadership and unwavering courage, and he understood the importance of religious freedom.

His May 13, 2020, letter to celebrate the annual World Falun Dafa Day exemplified his strong support for persecuted religious groups such as Falun Dafa (also known as Falun Gong) in China. This group has been persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party for more than 20 years.

“Even in the face of persecution, torture and forced organ harvesting, the Falun Dafa continues to have courage and stand up to the CCP, so that they and other religious minorities in China might one day regain freedom,” Wright wrote.

Wright leaves an important legacy. Let his words remind us of his altruism and love for life.

- Juha Jussila, Euless

Let’s take it to high court

If the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is unconstitutional, why doesn’t Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sue and take it to the Supreme Court?

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook

Didn’t follow his oath of office

Much praise is being heaped on Rep. Ron Wright for his longtime service in Arlington and efforts to get AT&T Stadium built. But it’s important to also note another part of his legacy. Wright saw fit on Jan. 6 to join 15 other Texas Republicans in the House and one of our senators in voting against certifying the results of the 2020 election.

So go ahead and praise his other efforts, but his service in Congress? Not so much.

- Ricky Lawson, Burleson

Readers have other options

I am tired of reading complaints about Leonard Pitts Jr.’s commentaries. Some people, including me, happen to agree with him. There are many more columns by Cynthia M. Allen and Richard Greene in the Star-Telegram. I know I am not going to agree with them, so I just don’t read them. Try it.

- Suzanne Padgett, Azle

Narrow roadway led to disaster

On the wreck Thursday on Interstate 35W: Why are there no lanes for stopped or wrecked vehicles to get off the expressway? (Feb. 12, 1A, “133-vehicle pileup on I-35W near downtown leaves 6 dead, 65 injured”)

Such a huge wreck might have been not so severe if vehicles could pull off to the shoulder. These vehicles were funneled into danger.

- Mike Smith, Haslet