The Well Dining in downtown Rochester set to close

Dec. 10—ROCHESTER — Downtown Rochester restaurant The Well Dining is closing.

In an announcement by Powers Ventures, the restaurant will close as of Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 and reopen as an event space in early 2024.

"Although we are sad to see the restaurant closing after a year in service, there has been an overwhelming number of requests for private parties in this space," a written statement by Powers Ventures said.

The

Well opened in February 2023

in the former Dooley's Pub space at 255 First Ave. SW in the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center.

Any gift cards purchased at The Well can be redeemed at the other Powers restaurant locations including the Hubbell House and Canadian Honker.