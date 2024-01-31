Well-funded supportive housing can solve Westchester County’s housing crisis

Like the rest of New York, Westchester County is deep in the throes of a housing crisis that impacts residents of all backgrounds and threatens the long-term health and stability of our community.

While the creation of new housing is vitally important, it’s equally critical that we preserve what we already have. If we fail to do so, we will simply be running in place as we add new units while older units simultaneously come offline.

This is particularly true for supportive housing, which combines affordable units with embedded services for families and individuals with special needs — including veterans, seniors and those living with disabilities. Supportive housing is a longstanding and proven method of combatting chronic homelessness. Unfortunately, the complex way that such housing is funded is leaving many units behind, and tenants and hardworking staff are paying the price.

Right now, 9,000 supportive housing units statewide are teetering on the edge of insolvency because they’re funded by an outdated model — the New York State Supportive Housing Program, or NYSSHP— that hasn’t seen a significant increase since its creation more than 30 years ago. The governor and legislative leaders can save these units by converting them in the 2024-25 state budget to the better-funded Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, or ESSHI — a simple and affordable fix that will make a big impact on thousands of lives.

Westhab's track record

Richard Nightingale, CEO of Westhab outside Dayspring Commons & Community Center in Yonkers on Thursday, September 16, 2021, as construction winds down.

For decades, Westhab has built a mix of affordable housing and supportive housing, demonstrating that the latter allows tenants to thrive while reducing homelessness in our community. We have done this in partnership with the state which has long recognized and championed supportive housing. In 2016, the state created ESSHI, which pays for both rental assistance and on-site services at $25,000 per household. These resources allow organizations like Westhab to cap rent at 30% of tenant income and deliver robust support services.

In 2021, Westhab opened the Dayspring Campus in Yonkers, which includes the 63-unit Dayspring Commons residence alongside the Dayspring Community Center, a central full-service hub that is open to tenants and the public alike. Of the 63 households, 37 are supported by ESSHI and exclusively serve individuals and families exiting the Westchester homeless system. Westhab will soon finish construction on a similar Yonkers project, Summit on Hudson.

The positive impact on tenants who move into these buildings is difficult to overstate. Families live in attractive new apartments and have on-site case managers who provide services and support. One Dayspring tenant, William, said: “I look outside, and it reminds me of where I was, where I am now, and where I am going. From me not having any support system, Westhab has become my support system.”

Supportive housing tenants at both Dayspring and Summit on Hudson are positioned for long-term success. This mix of affordable and supportive units works, and we’ve created strong, productive communities within each of our buildings.

But unfortunately, not every tenant receives this level of service because ESSHI hasn’t always been around. Westhab still operates buildings funded by the antiquated NYSSHP, which provides just $2,736 per unit for support services. These buildings are financially fragile, can’t always support needed improvements, provide far fewer services for needy tenants, and generate ridiculously high caseloads for our hard-working staff.

In our ESSHI-funded building our case managers provide services to 15 tenants; in our NYSSHP buildings, that number rises to 54. Lizbeth, a long-time case manager with Westhab, shared, “I do everything I possibly can to make sure all of my families achieve long-term stability, but there are days where I’m just going from one emergency to the next.”

Westhab’s essential workers on the frontlines are inspiring, but no one should have to stretch the way Lizbeth and countless other social service heroes do.

How we can achieve a simple solution

Again, the solution is simple: right-size NYSSHP to match ESSHI, ensuring that all formerly homeless tenants have what they need to thrive and the workers who support them are appropriately compensated.

The first year of a five-year phased-in conversion approach for the 9,000 at-risk NYSSHP units would cost just $32 million. That’s a small fraction of the annual multibillion-dollar state budget, but an investment that would more than pay for itself over time by avoiding the high cost of some of our most marginalized neighbors from potentially becoming homeless again.

Westhab takes great pride in delivering high-quality housing and services to all our tenants, and we work to position each household for long-term success. To fully realize that mission, we need the state to modernize the programs that empower us to provide all tenants with the services they need and deserve.

Richard Nightingale is president and CEO of Westhab, which is transforming communities by developing quality affordable housing and delivering the services that people and neighborhoods need to thrive.

