'Well heck, I'm not doing anything': This Arizona couple moved to Iowa to volunteer for Tulsi Gabbard

DES MOINES – Geoff and Kareen Silva are from Cornville, Arizona, but moved to Iowa and leased a home in Des Moines to volunteer for U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign.

Geoff Silva said he had been interested in Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, for a long time, but they didn't have many chances to see her in Arizona. When Gabbard held an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, the two drove five hours to see her, he said, and quickly offered to help the one volunteer staffing the event.

Afterward, Gabbard invited them to lunch.

"During the conversation, Tulsi was talking about her need to have 'boots on the ground' in Iowa," Geoff Silva said. "I go, 'Well, heck, I'm not doing anything, I'd love to do that.'"

For the past few months, the Silvas have been working as Gabbard's Iowa "boots on the ground." Overall, Geoff Silva said his work for Gabbard takes up around 40 hours a week.

"It's kind of like a regular job, but we're all volunteers," he said.

All of Gabbard's Iowa supporters working to raise her name awareness, find donors and host events in the first-in-the-nation caucus state are volunteers. Her campaign does not have any paid staff in Iowa, and would not answer whether they plan to hire campaign workers or compensate volunteers in positions typically occupied by full-time staff.

According to polling in Iowa and other early states, Gabbard is not a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. But most other low-polling campaigns have at least one full-time paid staffer stationed in Iowa.

No full-time Iowa focused staff

Other than Gabbard, only New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a relatively recent entry to the presidential field, reported having no full-time paid Iowa staff as of July 1. Democrat Tom Steyer, who entered the race July 9, announced Tuesday he has hired an Iowa state director. The rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential campaigns have Iowa staff, ranging from U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan's Iowa staff of two to former vice president Joe Biden's Iowa organization of 75.

"We're just going to continue to grow and grow in the kinds of outreach that we are delivering, so that I and my team can continue to reach as many voters as possible," Gabbard said in Iowa in July.

Gabbard said at the time, "we do have staff here in Iowa and we’re looking forward to continue to come back and reach every voter in the state."

But Amaury Dijardin, Gabbard's national organizing director, said in August the campaign has no full-time paid staff dedicated only to Iowa. Dijardin said he has been based in Iowa since mid-June, but focuses on all states.

Dijardin said Gabbard has hundreds of volunteers in Iowa. But he has hopes that the campaign wants to invest more in Iowa staff.

"The larger question may be, are we going to amp up investment in staff, right?" he said. "And, of course, that's something we'd like to do, but as you know, financial constraints can play a key role in those decisions. So, when I'm told we can invest more in staff, we certainly will."

"In the meantime, if volunteers can carry — well, not carry — but can help go to an event and speak on behalf of Tulsi, or go clipboard behind a stand at a county fair or something like that, that's something that volunteers at events across all campaigns do," he said.

But Gabbard has the Silvas

While Gabbard may not have full-time paid staff working on the Iowa campaign now, she does have the Silvas.

At 7:30 a.m. on an early August day, Geoff Silva and a group of six other volunteers camped out along a main thoroughfare in Des Moines. They had signs, smiles and waves as they greeted the morning rush hour traffic with their message: Tulsi 2020.