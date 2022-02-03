Well-known attorney among those charged in lottery scheme

Feb. 3—SALEM — A well-known defense attorney and former police officer is among a dozen people charged in a scheme to help lottery winners avoid outstanding financial obligations.

Peter T. Marano, 52, who frequently practices on the North Shore and who has in the past unsuccessfully represented at least two Salem police officers in disciplinary matters, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one count of tax evasion in Suffolk Superior Court.

Marano allegedly used a "runner" to cash in some Keno winnings back in 2020, prosecutors in Attorney General Maura Healey's office said in a statement of the case, in order to avoid having his winnings garnished to cover an outstanding $5,100 Department of Revenue lien.

The scheme is called "ten percenting," and involves individuals who, for a cut of the prize, usually 10% to 20%, offer to cash winning lottery tickets for players who have outstanding financial obligations like taxes, child support or legal judgments, or who could lose eligibility for benefits like subsidized housing if they claimed their own winnings.

Marano's attorney, Paul Moraski, said his client was simply in the "wrong place at the wrong time," but was an attractive target for law enforcement.

"We definitely think he is being targeted because he is a lawyer and former police officer," Moraski said on Wednesday, suggesting there may be some "bad blood" with law enforcement due to his work.

"He had absolutely no connection to any of these other people," Moraski said.

"To literally risk his law license for a couple thousand dollars makes absolutely no sense," Moraski said. He said his client was at a Revere bar playing Keno on the night that a winning ticket was sold but that he was not the winner.

"We are 100% going to take this to trial," Moraski said.

Marano was one of just two alleged winners who were charged in the scheme.

Marano was one of a dozen people and three licensed Lottery agents indicted in October in the alleged scheme, which was announced in a press release by the attorney general last fall.

The indictments cover a time frame between April 2020 and May 2021.

State officials have tried to combat the practice of straw winners claiming prizes for others for years, with varying degrees of success.

At the top of the operation, prosecutors say, were Frank Obey and Kenneth Grossman, who oversaw a network of store owners and people who worked as "runners" to cash in the tickets, according to a statement of the case filed in court.

Paritosh Patel, John Heller, Karl Voelker and Nelson Tejada were arraigned Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to evade taxes, as were the three businesses indicted in October, Underground Express on Winter Place in Boston, Richdale on Lowell Road in North Reading, and NT Lucky Variety on Arlington Street in Chelsea, the State House News Service reported.

Another group of defendants in the case, William McNamara, MDGolam Talukder-Manik, Muhammad Khan, Adam Derebala and Ghanshyam Patel, are due to be arraigned April 1 in Suffolk Superior Court, the news service reported.

Under state law, the Massachusetts Lottery is obligated to cooperate with the Department of Revenue in collecting unpaid taxes or child support.

Officials also believe some people taking part in the scheme are involved in money-laundering.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

