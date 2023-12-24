Well-known bakery Oakwood Bakery resumes delivery of its beloved breads to some stores

Christmas came early for lovers of a well-known locally produced bread absent from retail stores for more than two years.

Social media was buzzing on several independent grocery market pages and downriver-focused Facebook pages rejoicing about the return of beloved Detroit Oakwood Bakery bread to some stores. Photos showed loaves of Oakwood Bakery's Vienna bread, Hungarian Rye and hard-crust breads in its classic packaging at several stores.

More: Breakfast casserole recipes for Christmas morning breakfast

Downriver markets, Agemy & Sons Market in Allen Park, The Market in Brownstown and Trentwood Farms markets in Southgate and Woodhaven, are spreading cheer with Facebook shout-outs about the return of the beloved bread.

More: Beef tenderloin is a holiday showpiece: How to roast it

On one Facebook page, more than 100 people commented that they were happy to see the bread at stores, calling it the "best bread ever" and a "Michigan treasure."

More: Prime rib roast: 6 tips for cooking and recipe to try

In a message to the Free Press, the Market in Brownstown said it received bread deliveries on Saturday and sold out twice. Another delivery was expected on Sunday.

A call to the bakery late Saturday morning confirmed the return of the bread to some retail stores.

Oakwood Bakery bread had been a mainstay at many grocery stores and independent grocers across metro Detroit.

But in the fall of 2021, the Detroit bakery announced on Facebook that the beloved bakery would no longer deliver to retail outlets. The bakery has been in business for more than 109 years. “The family has decided to retire,” the post read at that time. “Please stop in and get your last fresh loafs!!”

Contact Detroit Free Press food and restaurant writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news and tips to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's Oakwood Bakery breads back at some stores, sell out quickly