Well-known Hampton Roads wildlife rehabilitator, Evelyn Flengas, dies at 83

Evelyn Flengas, who spent decades as a wildlife rehabilitator in Hampton Roads, will be remembered through the continued operation of the wildlife refuge she founded.

“There’s very few people that have had any interaction with wildlife that didn’t know Evelyn,” said Meredith Broadhurst, president of the nonprofit refuge since 2017.

Flengas, founder of Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge, died on Jan. 25 at 83. She started the refuge on her property in Virginia Beach in 1988 and registered it as a nonprofit organization in 2005.

Throughout the years, she had cared for countless orphaned, injured and sick local wildlife from possums to squirrels, rabbits to snakes and foxes to birds. In 2015, National Geographic featured Flengas and the refuge in a documentary entitled, “Backyard Bandit.”

Her husband of 61 years, James Flengas, a retired Navy petty officer, said he got sucked in with raccoons — Evelyn’s favorite.

“It started with one little mallard duck,” James Flengas recalled. “That was the beginning of the adventure.”

He built a small fenced area for the duck and then countless more cages and enclosures year after year to house the more than 600 animals temporarily in their charge annually.

“I could see her eyes light up, and I wanted to do what I could because it made her so happy,” he said.

In turn, Flengas loved to let others, especially children, see the animals. She welcomed Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and taught them how to build squirrel boxes and clean cages.

Maria Flengas said her mother, a fiery redhead born in England, was a force to be reckoned with and always a passionate advocate for animals. In 2011, Evelyn Flengas penned a book, “A Ride on the Wildside,” to anecdotally detail her experiences.

“The privilege of coming into their world makes me feel humble and at the same time honored that I am able to care for them,” she wrote.

Evelyn Flengas had other focuses throughout her life, including a stint as a morning show disc jockey for American Forces radio station in Rota, Spain; working at then Naval Air Credit Union; and as a band mom supporting Kempsville High School when her son and two daughters were students.

Holly Smith of Norfolk was a longtime friend of Flengas who said she loved to stop by the refuge to enjoy tea and toast, but also to see what animals she was tending to. She enjoyed helping release rehabbed baby bunnies.

“She was quite the special person,” Smith said. “I will miss her presence and the love she had for the animals.”

Smith said Flengas could not have passed the reins on to a more capable person than Broadhurst, who started out as a rehabber under Flengas’ tutelage more than a dozen years ago.

“I brought her an opossum and she reeled me in hook, line, and sinker — which she did to many of the rehabbers,” Broadhurst said.

Broadhurst said it was hard not to become involved when she saw the baby animals in need. Little did she realize then all the hours, dedication and stress that goes along with the responsibility of running a refuge.

Broadhurst took over Evelyn’s Wildlife Refuge, now based in Suffolk, amid Flengas’ medical struggles years ago. She maintained the five original rehabbers and grew that list of volunteers to more than 30 from Virginia Beach to Hayes to take in more than 2,200 animals a year. The nonprofit also uses a hotline for calls, 757-255-8710, and transports animals through Tidewater Wildlife Rescue.

Eager to bring on more rehabbers, Broadhurst wants people to know that it’s not all cute and cuddly. The work can be an emotional rollercoaster when dealing with sickness and death. But, it is work she said she is honored to continue.

For more information on the refuge, visit evelynswildlife.wixsite.com/rehab.

