Well-known homeless man killed by hit-and-run driver in Winter Haven. Sheriff seeks help

A well-known homeless man was killed late Thursday night in an apparent hit-and-run on Winter Lake Road in Winter Haven, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver involved.

The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Michael Ratton, 47, was crossing Winter Lake Road on his recognizable pink tricycle just west of Old Eagle Lake Road and U.S. 17 about 11:20 p.m. He was struck by an unknown vehicle. The PCSO said it was possibly a commercial vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no witnesses to the crash. A passerby saw Ratton lying on the side of the road and called PCSO. Ratton was declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who might have information about the incident to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.

