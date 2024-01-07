Well-known restaurant and bar Henry’s will close its Cayce location. Here’s roughly when

A popular restaurant and bar in Cayce announced Sunday that it will soon close its doors.

The Henry’s location at 2108 State St. in Cayce said in a social media post that it plans to close, and cited a rise in insurance as a key reason.

“We are very sad to announce that Henry’s of Cayce will be closing by the end of January,” Henry’s of Cayce said in a Facebook post. “Due to the increased Liquor Liability Insurance we cannot continue to operate. ... We would like to thank all of our former and current employees for their loyalty, dedication and hard work. Without you, we would not have made it for almost seven years. We would also like to thank all of our loyal regulars and patrons who have supported us over the years.”

The post said the Cayce restaurant doesn’t have an exact closing date yet, but encouraged customers to come visit over the next few weeks. The Sunday Facebook post noted the menu at the State Street spot may be somewhat limited by the impending closure.

Henry’s is known for its menu of burgers, salads, sandwiches, wraps. all-beef hot dogs and cold drinks.

The Henry’s in Cayce has been open for 7 years. There are also Henry’s locations on Devine Street and northeast Columbia.

“We cannot thank the City of Cayce, and Mayor Elise Partin, enough for their continued support over the years,” Henry’s of Cayce said in its Facebook post. “A big thank you also goes out to the City of Cayce Police and Fire Departments who have not only been great patrons, but have also been there for any and every issue that has arisen.”

The announcement of the Cayce Henry’s closing adds to the laundry list of long-running restaurants that have closed in the Midlands in the last month.

For instance, Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, which had been located at 469 Sunset Blvd. in West Columbia for 29 years, bid farewell in early December.

Also, Village Idiot Pizza closed its location at 4517 Forest Drive in Forest Acres in December. The closure came after the property where the restaurant was located was sold. The Forest Acres shop had been there since 2009. Meanwhile, the Village Idiot locations in Five Points and on Whaley Street remain open and franchising efforts continue for the company.

River Rat Brewery, located at 1231 Shop Road, closed its doors on Dec. 30. River Rat was one of Columbia’s first craft breweries and had been open for 10 years. Also, Al’s Upstairs, a West Columbia Italian restaurant with views over the Congaree River, closed its doors in late December after a 44-year run.

And most recently, Yamato, a Japanese steakhouse at 360 Columbiana Drive that has had a presence in Columbia for 49 years, closed permanently.