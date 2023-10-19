Well-known Russian militant Babai killed on Zaporizhzhia front

Several Russian Telegram channels reported the death of well-known Russian terrorist Aleksandr "Babai" Mozhayev in Ukraine.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Ukraine’s Armed Forces officer Anatolii "Stierlitz" Shtefan on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, the militant was killed on the evening of 18 October on the Zaporizhzhia front.

For reference: Mozayev was 46 years old. He is a native of Belorechensk, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. Information about Mozhayev began to appear in 2014 when Russia occupied Ukraine’s Crimea.

He said as well that he came to fight in Ukraine in 2014: first to Crimea, then to Donbas.

The militant claimed that he went to fight in Ukraine for several reasons, particularly because he was accused of "attempted murder with a knife" in Russia and was wanted for allegedly refusing to pay a bribe.

Mozhayev

PHOTO: RUSSIAN TELEGRAM CHANNELS

He added that he was allegedly forced to flee from arrest on 7 March, at the height of Russia's invasion of Crimea. That is why he went to the peninsula.

He helped hold the siege of the Ukrainian military unit in Bakhchysarai and guarded the television tower in Crimea, together with the Cossacks of the Wolves' Hundred [a Russian paramilitary force – ed.].

Babai said that he served in the Russian armed forces. But he retired in the mid-90s.

He captured Slovyansk together with terrorist Igor Girkin's gang in 2014.

Girkin stated that a large group of Cossacks including Babai had deserted from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in 2014.

In the fall of 2014, it was reported that Mozhayev was looking in Simferopol for militant reinforcements in Donbas.

Mozayev said in 2015 that he entered Donbas in September 2014, and before the New Year’s Eve he was forced to leave there because the Cossacks "were asked to leave, and were told: if you want to live, then go."

At the same time, he said that he planned to return to Donbas to join the militants.

