🌱 Be Well OC In Sunset Beach + Delgleize Likes Orozco GoFundMe

The Be Well OC program is working. On Monday, the HBFD requested assistance from the program to assist “an individual in Sunset Beach who asked for help getting clean & sober.” Program representatives connected with several treatment facilities and located a center in the OC that had an opening. Representatives then transported the individual to the location for treatment. (@HBPoliceDept) We recently reported on the graffiti-removal campaign of Bushman Orozco. His work caught the attention of Mayor Barbara Delgleize, who shared the link to Orozco’s GoFundMe campaign, which raises money for paint and supplies. She urged her followers to “support purchasing supplies for Bushman.” (@Barbara4HB) Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, the owner of In-N-Out Burgers, is “hosting the Cruisin’ 2 Freedom Car Show and a Car Cruise.” The event takes place Saturday at the OC Fair & Event Center. Proceeds benefit the Slave 2 Nothing non-profit organization, which seeks to “improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance abuse and/or human trafficking.” (News Santa Ana) Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is expanding its recall of “packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce.” There is a risk of listeria contamination. The recall began in December when two individuals died and 16 fell ill. Processing plants for the affected lettuce were in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California. (Patch) The OC Cherry Blossom Festival has been canceled. Originally scheduled for March 11 to 13, the organizers cited “an abundance of caution” and “the current surge in cases of COVID-19” on Friday. At this time, they ask that you mark your calendar for March 10 to 12, 2023 for next year’s event. (Occbfest)

Happy Hour at Off The Wall Social (4 PM to 7 PM, 10 PM)

Dine-In or Drive-Thru the Crack Shack Fundraiser for We Love Stem (4 PM to 9 PM)

Free Trivia! Wednesdays at Four Sons Brewing (6 PM)

Biergarten @ Old World HB hosts Live Music Series (7 PM to 11 PM)

Free Trivia! Wednesdays at Cruisers (8 PM)

A La Cuesta neighbor lost a dog near Brookhurst and Atlanta. (Nextdoor)

Our Pacific Ranch neighbor is looking for local recommendations for having a wall of custom cabinets built. (Nextdoor)

A Meredith Gardens neighbor needs an electrician to pigtail electrical outlets from aluminum to copper. Any suggestions? (Nextdoor)

Our Huntington Harbour neighbor has a recommendation for a painter. They highly recommend Ivan Perreira. 949-232-6956He owns IVE Line Painting, which is a local family business. He and his son and brother just painted their living room, dining room, and hallway today. (Nextdoor)

A kind NE Huntington Beach neighbor is reaching out on behalf of a Pawsitive Approach Cat Rescue, which is looking for fosters to assist in a tragic hoarding situation in La Habra. There were at one time over 50 cats/kittens requiring rescue. (Nextdoor)

