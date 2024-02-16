The Well restaurant space up for sale or lease, while still hosting events

Feb. 16—ROCHESTER — All options, including selling or leasing, are on the table for the Power Ventures' Well space in downtown Rochester.

Powers Ventures purchased the space at 255 First Ave. SW that once housed Dooley's Pub from the City of Rochester in 2021 for $1.4 million. It is located under the parking ramp connected to the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center.

After buying it, the Rochester firm invested more than $2 million in renovating and upgrading the space, said Powers Ventures CEO Joe Powers. After the work was completed, Powers was partially reimbursed with a $200,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

The former Dooley's space opened as

The Well Dining family restaurant

in February 2023.

It then closed as a restaurant

just 11 months later.

Since then, Powers has been operating the facility with a kitchen, bar and dining room as

another space in the company's portfolio to host catered meetings, special events and parties.

While the events are still happening there, Powers recently

listed the 7,772-square-foot space for sale or lease

with

Loam Commercial Real Estate.

"We had several people who had come in to take a look at it, for leasing or maybe purchasing. So that's why all of a sudden we decided to open it up for different ideas and list it," said Powers. "We're exploring all options."

The downtown street location with a skyway connection could be used for retail or office space, but reopening as a restaurant is the prime choice.

"I really would like to see it be a restaurant. Unfortunately, we don't have time to open another restaurant. Our growth is primarily in catering. Neither I nor our team have an appetite for opening another restaurant," he said.

Meanwhile, two catered events were held there last week and two were scheduled for this week. Powers said it will continue to be used as an event space, though they won't book it too far out as interested parties consider leasing or buying it.