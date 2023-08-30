'We'll see a bunch more of these': Athens woman finds online job, but is quickly scammed

An Athens woman was recently duped by a con artist who posed as a representative of a technology company and offered her a job, but instead managed to steal nearly $3,000 from the unsuspecting victim.

The 48-year-old woman reported to Athens-Clarke police on Aug. 24 that she was contacted online about a job with Nestor Technologies. After an interview and other hiring processes, all done through chats, she was offered a job, according to the report.

Subsequently, she was emailed a check for $2,700 to purchase new computer equipment for the job. She deposited the check into her personal bank account, then she accessed a link she was provided to purchase the equipment, according to police.

She then received a $3,000 check to deposit, but her bank notified the woman that the previous $2,700 check was fictitious and her account was overdrawn by that amount, police said.

When she reached out to the company, which had a New Jersey address, she discovered that Nestor’s website was removed.

“It’s a common scam,” police Lt. Jody Thompson said Tuesday. “Now that the students are back, we’ll see a bunch of those and the rental scams.”

Rental scams occur as an online transaction when people are offered rental homes and pay a security deposit, only to learn afterward that the location is not for rent or already inhabited.

A rental fraud did occur in Athens on Aug. 22, when a 38-year-old Athens woman reported to police that she was helping a friend find an apartment and she found a listing on Facebook Marketplace.

She sent $150 down payment through Zelle to the person, but when they arrived at the home a family was already living there and no one at the home had heard of the person who listed the place for rent, according to the report.

