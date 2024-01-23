Well-traveled local school leader Vail resigning as Carlisle superintendent

Jan. 22—After 43 years as an educator, David Vail has submitted his resignation as superintendent of the Carlisle Local School District, and the Board of Education was expected to approve the request at its meeting Monday night.

Vail, 67, submitted his resignation letter during an executive session at the board's Jan. 8 special meeting.

"It was time," Vail said. "I was unable to work every day due to treatments (for a health issue). I was hoping to give the district another year. The district deserves a full-time superintendent."

Vail declined to comment publicly on his health issue, for which he was on medical leave from May 1 to Oct. 1, 2023.

Vail's letter said his resignation would be effective at the end of his current contract on July 31. Vail has been Carlisle's superintendent since September 2020 and oversaw the transition and opening of the district's new K-12 building. His current salary was listed at $152,880 according to district Treasurer Dan Bassler.

Carlisle was the 10th school district in five southwest Ohio counties that Vail served during his career. Prior to becoming Carlisle's superintendent, Vail served as superintendent of schools in Versailles and Miamisburg, retiring from the Miamisburg post in 2020. He also served as an administrator for the Bethel and Brookville school districts, and before that spent 15 years teaching math and coaching in the Oakwood, Xenia, Dayton, Bellbrook and Centerville school districts.

In his letter, Vail said, "It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve in this capacity since September of 2020.

"As per our earlier conversation, I wanted to make sure that you had adequate time to find a replacement and I will gladly be of any assistance in your search, should the need arise," he said. "I wish for the continued success of the district in all facets — academics, arts, and athletics — in the coming years. If there is any way that I can be of service to you or the district, please do not hesitate to reach out."

Vail said he will miss being around students and watching them learn and grow. He said that was what he missed the most after moving to administration. As an administrator, he said he "always made it a practice to spend time seeing the students and teachers during the day. He also made a point to attend school and local events to support students, the district and community.

"I like being engaged and being involved," Vail said.

Vail said he does not have any immediate plans, but plans to renew his superintendent's and principal's licenses. Vail also holds a permanent teaching license. However, he said his wife has a number of things on a long "honey-do" list around their home.

Missie Miller, Carlisle school board president, said the board was scheduled to meet in executive session at Monday's meeting to discuss the superintendent's position.

"He has been a blessing to our district and has done a great job," she said. "He's very good at what he does and this is a huge loss for the district."

Miller said Vail made the transition into the new school building very smooth and was "a huge help to the board that made their jobs easier."