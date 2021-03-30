How well do vaccines keep COVID from spreading? UNC students will help figure that out.

Kate Murphy
·4 min read

UNC-Chapel Hill researchers are testing how well COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the coronavirus to others, as part of a new nationwide study.

UNC-CH is recruiting 600 college students, who have not yet been vaccinated or had COVID-19, to participate in the trial.

“This is a really rigorously designed trial to try and help us understand what you can do once you’re vaccinated,” said Audrey Pettifor, a scientific lead in the study. She is also a professor and epidemiologist at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are highly effective at preventing symptomatic illness, hospitalizations and death. But how well do they work at preventing any asymptomatic infection or transmission to other people?

The Prevent COVID U study of about 12,000 college students at 22 colleges and universities across the nation looks to answer that question.

College COVID vaccine study

The study, which is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, launched last week. Results are expected in late August or early September.

“This will help inform science-based decisions about mask use and about social-distancing post vaccination,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a recent White House COVID-19 response press briefing.

The study is looking at college students because young people are particularly at risk for getting and spreading the virus, as seen by the large number of COVID-19 cases tied to college campuses in 2020.

Some observational studies of health care and essential workers have shown the vaccines are 90% effective at preventing asymptomatic infections. But that involves specific people who got vaccines early and were likely to be more concerned about COVID-19 and take more precautions than this randomized group college students, Pettifor said.

The study will also help inform the vaccine’s effectiveness against variants.

How does the study work?

UNC-CH is looking for students who are 18-26 years old and plan to be around the Chapel Hill-Carrboro area this summer. Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem is also participating in the study.

Students who enroll will get the Moderna vaccine either immediately or in four months. They will get materials to swab their noses at home everyday and then drop those swabs off on campus once or twice a week for the next four months. Their roommates and close contacts may also be involved.

The study is randomized, but students will know when they are getting the vaccine. If someone changes their mind during the study and feels that they need to get the vaccine, that person can get vaccinated and still participate in the trial.

If any student tests positive for COVID during the trial, then their close contacts will also join the study and swab their noses for 14 days. That’s how the researchers will test the transmission of the virus.

UNC-CH students can make up to $900 through the course of the study. They can sign up and get more information about the study at preventcovidu.org or by emailing preventcovidunc@unc.edu.

Pettifor said students who want to should get vaccinated when they are eligible, but those who aren’t as eager could participate in this study.

“Students have sort of been like the bad guys in this pandemic,” Pettifor said. “It’s all about how they’ve been misbehaving ... and this is an opportunity for them to participate in a meaningful, positive way to answer a really important scientific question.”

For now, just UNC-CH students are eligible, but they hope to open it up to other local schools in the next few weeks.

What can people do once vaccinated?

Current CDC guidelines for vaccinated people say that they can hang out in small groups inside without wearing a mask. People who are vaccinated can also get together with vaccinated people from one other household without masks, if those individuals are not high-risk.

The vaccination keeps you from getting sick, not necessarily from getting the virus. Pettifor said some young people don’t think getting COVID-19 themselves is a big deal, but are worried about spreading it to their families.

If people know the vaccine also protects the people around them, that would be a motivator for people to get vaccinated, she said. And this study will help.

“It’s not just about you, it’s knowing that if you hang out with you parents or grandparents you’re not going to make them sick,” Pettifor said.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus vaccination clinic opens March 31 in the Student Union and will start distributing 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Cain: Cuomo deserved Emmy award for 'stellar' acting, 'pretending' to be there for ordinary people

    Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain reacts to news that Gov. Cuomo allegedly showed favoritism to executives and family with regards to coronavirus testing.

  • Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer

    President Joe Biden is aiming for summer passage of an infrastructure plan that is expected to cost more than $3 trillion, and the White House hopes to take a more deliberate and collaborative approach with the contentious Congress than it did on the COVID-19 rescue package, officials said Monday. Sweeping in scope, the ambitious plan aims to make generational investments in infrastructure, revive domestic manufacturing, combat climate change and keep the United States competitive with China, according to the officials. It could include $3 trillion in tax increases.

  • New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise for second week in a row

    New Jersey, Michigan and New York posted the biggest increases relative to the size of their populations. Health officials said some state and local governments were prematurely dropping precautions, such as wearing masks, and pointed to more infectious variants of the virus circulating. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday said she felt a sense of "impending doom" after looking at recent data trends.

  • NC elementary school closes after 17 kids test positive for COVID, 95 in quarantine

    The school will undergo a deep cleaning so students and staff can return after spring break.

  • 'Boogers down': Biden’s bid to reopen schools may hinge on ‘pooled’ testing

    The process is meant to limit the spread of a potential outbreak while minimizing the costs of the frequent large-scale testing needed to keep the disease in check.

  • Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty

    The world needs a global settlement like that forged after the Second World War to protect countries in the wake of Covid, Boris Johnson and other world leaders have said. Writing for The Telegraph on Tuesday, Mr Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the virus pandemic had been "a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe". Amid growing international tension over vaccine supplies, they called for an end to isolationism and nationalism in favour of a new era of solidarity. The call by 24 world leaders alongside Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, is made in The Telegraph and newspapers across the world including Le Monde in France, El Pais in Spain and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany. The leaders said a treaty akin to the settlement forged in the aftermath of the war was needed to build cross-border co-operation ahead of the next international health crisis, describing Covid as "the biggest challenge to the global community since the 1940s". They wrote: "At that time, following the devastation of two world wars, political leaders came together to forge the multilateral system. The aims were clear – to bring countries together, to dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation, namely peace, prosperity, health and security."

  • Joe Biden urges states to pause Covid-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    US President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Biden said 90 per cent of US adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90 per cent of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalisations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States. "I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate," Mr Biden said. "We still are in a war with this deadly virus. And we're bolstering our defenses, but this war's far from won." Asked if states should pause re-opening efforts, Mr Biden said "yes." Some parts of the US have done away with mask mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions altogether, and Americans have gotten out to travel more as pandemic fatigue takes hold.

  • Dems’ new budget gambit comes with big risk

    Winning the green light for a second reconciliation run could embolden the Democratic majority to muscle its priorities past partisan roadblocks.

  • Tom Brady vacations in Costa Rica, recuperating from knee surgery

    Tom Brady and family are vacationing in Costa Rica as the great QB recovers from knee surgery

  • The Talk: Sharon Osbourne leaves US show after racism row

    CBS says her behaviour in an on-air row over the Duchess of Sussex "did not align with our values".

  • Trump's new website boasting of his contribution to US border security makes no mention of the wall that he never finished

    Trump made his pledge to build a wall to keep out migrants the centerpiece of his presidency, yet it finds no mention on his new website.

  • Only 17 percent of Americans now say they won't get a COVID-19 vaccine

    As COVID-19 vaccines continue rolling out throughout the United States, a new poll suggests vaccine hesitancy is on the decline. In a Census Bureau survey conducted in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 percent of adults said they definitely or probably wouldn't get vaccinated against COVID-19, a decline from 22 percent in January, The Wall Street Journal reports. The decline was more prominent among those who said they "probably" would not get vaccinated, as 13 percent said as much in January compared to nine percent in March. Eight percent of respondents said they "definitely" won't get the vaccine, down only one point from nine percent in January. The poll also breaks down the responses by state, and though hesitancy was highest in the South, there were notable declines in Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the Journal notes. Among Black Americans, 22 percent said they probably or definitely wouldn't get the vaccine, down from 34 percent in January. Meanwhile, a separate poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed 13 percent of respondents said they will "definitely not" get vaccinated. Among Republicans and white evangelical Christians, almost 30 percent said they wouldn't get the vaccine. The poll also showed, though, that 55 percent of Black adults either had received their vaccine or soon planned to do so, which was up 14 percentage points from February. The Census Bureau's latest survey spoke with almost 80,000 U.S. adults between March 3 and March 15. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Fourth alleged victim added to charges

    The ex-girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is charged with trafficking a fourth underage girl.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Why COVID-19 survivors should only get one dose of mRNA vaccine

    Data seems to be indicating that survivors of COVID-19 may not need two doses of mRNA vaccine, which would free up more doses for others.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Georgia sued for third time over voting restrictions as Delta, Coke face boycott calls

    Civil rights groups intensified their legal fight against Georgia's new voting restrictions with a third federal lawsuit, while Atlanta-based corporations Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co continued to face boycott calls from activists who say they need to do more to oppose the law. The Republican-backed law, which Governor Brian Kemp signed last week, strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, gave lawmakers the power to take over local elections, sharply limited the use of ballot drop boxes, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a misdemeanor for members of the public to offer food and water to voters waiting in line. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta late on Monday called the law racially discriminatory and "an attack on democracy itself".

  • Elon Musk is pleading for engineers, technicians, and other experts to move to South Padre, Texas, to work for SpaceX

    Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in around the Brownsville area of Texas.