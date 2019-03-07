Well-Wishes for Alex Trebek Pour in From Pat Sajak, Andy Richter, Ken Jennings and Many More

Alex Trebek revealed that he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, and within hours well wishes poured in from the “Jeopardy!” host’s friends, fans and acquaintances on social media.

“The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer,” wrote Trebek’s fellow game-show host Pat Sajak. “Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex.”

“I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual,” said “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings. “One thing I know for a fact: Alex is very aware of how much he means to millions of people, and how we will be pulling for him…I hope that’s a comfort.”

Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video shared on the show’s social media accounts, saying that he was counting on the support of “Jeopardy!” fans in his fight against the cancer.

“Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working … I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said, joking that he had no choice but to recover because his contract on the show runs for another three years.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is around three percent.

Mike Hopkins, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, which produces Trebek’s show, issued his own statement of support for Trebek on Wednesday.

“If anyone can beat this it’s Alex,” Hopkins said in a statement. “He has our full support as he tackles this challenge head-on.”

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 6, 2019

— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 7, 2019

— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 6, 2019

— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 7, 2019

— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) March 7, 2019

— O'Shea Jackson Jr #C-137 (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 7, 2019

— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 6, 2019

