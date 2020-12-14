‘Get well WORLD’: Trump says vaccine arriving ‘five years ahead of schedule’ under his administration

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One (AP)

President Donald Trump has continued to laud his administration for its work on the coronavirus vaccine, insisting that the shot is “five years ahead of schedule” under his government.

The first wave of Pfizer’s vaccine candidate is set for distribution this week after it was given final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on Friday.

The first FedEx and UPS trucks departed Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Michigan on Sunday to deliver packages carrying thousands of vaccine doses to all 50 states.

“Vaccines are shipped and on their way, FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. Get well USA. Get well WORLD. We love you all!,” the president tweeted on Sunday.

Since it appeared Pfizer’s vaccine was likely to receive approval, Mr Trump and other members of the administration have continued to celebrate the news, often taking credit for the shot.

Pfizer has disputed the White House’s attempts to take credit for the vaccine’s development under Operation Warp Speed, the government's programme for vaccine development manufacturing, and distribution, as the company did not accept US money for the work.

Pfizer later clarified that they were considered “part” of Warp Speed, because the US government had placed an order for a potential vaccine.

Many Twitter users pointed this out to the president as he continued to push his involvement in the vaccine’s development on the platform.

Vaccines are shipped and on their way, FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. Get well USA. Get well WORLD. We love you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

“Thanks to all the scientists who kept working on vaccines while the President called the virus a flu and a Democratic hoax,” one tweeted.

“Five years ahead of what? Never mind. Thank you Germany and scientists for saving the world,” another said.

Others thanked the president for his work, with one commenting “America (and the rest of the world) is so lucky to have Trump as president!”

Thanks to all the scientists who kept working on vaccines while the President called the virus a flu and a Democratic hoax. https://t.co/mHIChLoMrH — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 13, 2020

The first shipments of the vaccine will begin on Sunday and will be delivered to 145 locations around the country on Monday, according to US Army General Gustave Perna.

The majority of US residents are not expected to receive the vaccine until spring 2021, with healthcare workers and nursing home residents being prioritised for the shot.

Experts have stipulated that vaccine distribution won’t stop the current surge in deaths as a result of the virus, fearing the Christmas season could only worsen the pandemic.

5 years ahead of schedule? It’s a pandemic! There was no pre-determined schedule for this vaccine. And how about acknowledging the German government contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to finance the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?! — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 13, 2020

In a sobering warning on Thursday Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centres for Disease Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the US is likely to see daily coronavirus deaths exceed the toll of 9/11 for up to three months despite the vaccine's approval.

“The reality is the vaccine approval this week's not going to really impact that I think to any degree for the next 60 days,” Mr Redfield reportedly said.

In total, the public health crisis has led to the deaths of more than 290,000 people dead in the US, with more than 16 million confirmed infections.

