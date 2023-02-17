Wellard First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.009 loss per share (vs US$0.001 profit in 1H 2022)

Wellard (ASX:WLD) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$22.8m (down 1.7% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: US$5.01m (down from US$500.0k profit in 1H 2022).

  • US$0.009 loss per share (down from US$0.001 profit in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Wellard shares are up 5.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Wellard that you need to be mindful of.

