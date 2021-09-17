Wellard Limited's (ASX:WLD) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Wellard (ASX:WLD) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 69% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Wellard's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Wellard is:

4.3% = US$1.9m ÷ US$43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Wellard's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

On the face of it, Wellard's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 6.8%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Wellard grew its net income at a significant rate of 28% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Wellard's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 0.7% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Wellard's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Wellard Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

In total, it does look like Wellard has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Wellard.

