Wellborn teachers charged with sex crimes resign from jobs

Feb. 22—The two Wellborn High School teachers charged by Calhoun County authorities with sexual contact with students have resigned, according to the Calhoun County Board of Education.

The board called an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to accept the resignations of Greggory Alan Lane Jr., 27, and Jeremiah Douglas Farmer, 23. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office charged Lane with deviant sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a student, and Farmer with sexual contact and sending obscene material to a student. The two were charged Friday, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade, after a student reported the two to school staff, who then alerted police.

Superintendent Donald Turner confirmed after the meeting that the two had resigned and the board had accepted the resignations.

"Anyone involved is no longer employed with us," Turner said. "We did what we needed to to make sure our kids are safe."

The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger if the charges are dropped or the suspects are exonerated. Exceptions were made in naming Lane and Farmer because they held positions of public trust.

