Wellborn teacher's murderer re-sentenced to death

Mar. 17—A man convicted in 2013 of the death of a Wellborn schoolteacher two years earlier was sentenced to death Thursday by a Calhoun County Circuit Court jury.

A jury of 12 rendered the verdict on Nicholas Noelani Smith, 32, voting 10 to 2 in favor of the death penalty after less than an hour of deliberation. Smith had been convicted of capital murder for killing Kevin Thompson, 29. Also convicted for their roles in the teacher's 2011 murder were Tyrone Thompson and Jovon Gaston.

The victim's sister, Rena Mosley, was present during the proceedings. Once the sentencing verdict was read, Mosley hugged each juror as they passed the threshold of the bar.

"I'm 31 now and my brother was 29 — it's a different type of reality to be older than my big brother," Mosley said. "I wish my mom was here so I could let her know that we did it."

Mosley said the prosecution team had become "family" to her through the process of the past 11 years. She stood in the courtroom Thursday wearing Thompson's necktie to honor his legacy.

"It's kind of like putting on his cape," Mosley said.

Smith had been sentenced to death following his trial, but the Alabama Appeals Court overturned that sentence, on grounds of "improper victim impact" when the victim's brother called for Smith's execution during the sentencing proceedings.

Defense attorney Chris Daniel said it was rare that only the sentence would be overturned and not the entire verdict. He said it created a unique situation when a jury different than the one that convicted Smith would have to hear the case in a separate proceeding after a verdict was already rendered.

Daniel said Gaston's sentence was reduced from the death penalty to life in prison as well for the same reason, while Tyrone Thompson was excluded for the death penalty based on his lower IQ or mental capacity.

For the prosecution, District Attorney Brian McVeigh told The Star after the verdict was read that this was a "death penalty case." He said though he felt the jury was impaneled as a fair representation of the community, the nature of the crime was too heinous to warrant anything less than the death penalty.

"They heard the evidence both for the state and for the defense," McVeigh said. "They got extensive mitigation evidence and still found for death, I think because of the shocking nature of the crime. It's just such a bad crime that I don't think any amount of mitigation would offset that."

Mitigating factors in the case included sexual, physical and emotional abuse by both Smith's mother Chrisandra Smith, and brother Colby Kalani.

Kalani, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for a robbery he committed, testified on events surrounding that crime. He said he had robbed a home while it was occupied, and told the court how he had wanted to kill the people inside the home because they had seen his face. However, he couldn't do it.

That Kalani was raised in the same environment as Smith, yet chose a different outcome for his own crime, raised a crucial distinction, in McVeigh's view.

"I think — to me — that was the pivotal part of the trial, was that the brother could have killed somebody and chose not to," McVeigh said.

