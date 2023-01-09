Wellcall Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WELLCAL) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.1x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Wellcall Holdings Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Wellcall Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 2.8%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 9.7% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 14% per year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.5% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Wellcall Holdings Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Wellcall Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Wellcall Holdings Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

