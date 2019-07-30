Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE: WCG)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 9:00 a.m. ET

Beau Garverick -- Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Today we will be making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the timing of closing of the merger with Centene. Various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our SEC filings may materially impact those statements.

Certain financial information that we will discuss today, including adjustments to expenses that we believe are not indicative of long-term business operations. Please refer to our news release published this morning and available on our website at www.wellcare.com for a reconciliation of financial measures determined under generally accepted accounting principles to our adjusted measures. We will identify measures that have been adjusted.

As we stated in connection with our first quarter 2019 call due to the previously announced definitive merger agreement with Centene Corporation, we are not updating financial guidance. The guidance for the full year 2019 remains as of February 5, 2019. Additionally, we will not be taking questions after these prepared remarks,

I will now turn the discussion over to Ken. Ken?

Kenneth Burdick -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Beau. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review our second quarter 2019 results. This morning, I will review key items from the quarter and provide some additional insights into our business and then Drew will review our financial results in more detail. We are pleased to report second quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.31 representing growth of 17% versus the same period last year.

Additionally, we reported adjusted total revenue of $7 billion, a 54% increase versus the 4.5 billion we reported last year. Our revenue and earnings growth is largely due to the acquisition of Meridian in September of 2018, as well as continued organic growth across all three lines of business. With regards to the pending Centene merger. We continue to pursue regulatory approvals from various state and federal agencies. We were very pleased to see the results from the shareholder votes held last month with shareholders overwhelmingly approving the merger. Our integration planning teams continue to work collaboratively outlining how we will combine our best-in-class capabilities to provide high quality, affordable healthcare to our members with their individual needs in mind.

While we are dedicating resources to these efforts, the vast majority of our associates remain focused on running our business as a stand-alone company in order to deliver on our 2019 commitments. Turning to our financial results for the second quarter of 2019, all three lines of business continue to demonstrate revenue and earnings growth, driven by a combination of organic and acquired growth as well as strong operational execution. At the end of the quarter. Medicaid membership stood at 4.1 million members representing growth of over 46% versus the same period last year. Adjusted Medicaid premium revenue grew by 69% to 4.7 billion, primarily driven by our acquisition of Meridian in 2018 and organic growth in our Florida and Arizona markets. Overall, our Medicaid line of business is performing well with isolated underperformance in one market which Drew will discuss in further detail. Our Medicare Health Plan segment demonstrated strong financial performance in the quarter. Our Medicare MBR was excellent, coming in at 82.5%, premium revenue grew by over 21% year-over-year to $1.9 billion driven by a combination of organic growth and our acquisition of Meridian in 2018. We ended the second quarter with approximately 560,000 members, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10%. Finally, our Medicare PDP segment continue to demonstrate strong growth and financial outperformance. At the end of the quarter, we served over 1.6 million members, an increase of over 592,000 members, or 56% versus the second quarter last year.