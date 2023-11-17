Wellesley College under federal investigation for allegations of hate on campus
Wellesley College is under federal investigation for hate on campus.
Wellesley College is under federal investigation for hate on campus.
One of X's key advertisers, Apple, will pause its advertising on the platform, according to a report from Axios. Apple follows in the footsteps of advertisers like IBM and the European Commission, who have suspended ads on X amid increased on-platform antisemitism. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians.
Smith denied involvement in the NCAA’s investigation into the Michigan's advance scouting scheme and believes those in power are searching for a “scapegoat” to blame.
As investors increasingly bet on a soft landing, economists are quick to point out the risks.
Holiday sales warnings from retailers and a slump in oil prices could signal that the Fed's rate hikes are finally squeezing growth.
The sport that most clearly mirrors America isn’t the NFL, but rather its rambunctious, troublemaking, the-car-is-in-a-tree younger brother — college football.
IBM is pulling back from X after its ads were placed alongside pro-Nazi content on the platform.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to serve the three-game suspension levied by the Big Ten.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The founders of IRL, Abraham Shafi and Genrikh Khachatryan, are suing their investors, claiming that they intentionally sabotaged the company. In June, IRL's board discovered in their investigation that 95% of the company's 20 million users were fake. Now, the founders are alleging that their investors made up the 95% figure "as an excuse to shut down the company and return capital to shareholders."
Dwindling excess savings doesn't mean the end of consumer spending growth as long as inflation continues on its downward trajectory, according to Goldman Sachs.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
The two new FBS programs can still make a bowl game if there aren't enough 6-win teams.
X, formerly Twitter, was caught running unlabeled ads on its platform in September. An independent nonprofit Check My Ads has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission urging an investigation over the advertising practices at X, including the lack of disclosure about which posts are ads, broken links that explain why ads are targeted and more. "This misrepresentation tricks users into trusting content as organic and exacerbates the opportunity for scams to occur," the complaint states.
In the midst of escalating conflict in the Middle East, X is failing to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians. In new research, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that researches online hate and extremism, collected a sample of 200 X posts across 101 accounts that featured hate speech. According to the CCDH, 196 of the 200 posts remain online, while one account was suspended after being reported and two were "locked."
Many consumers blame high inflation on greedy companies jacking up prices. But consumers are about to win a round.
Meta says it supports 'federal legislation that requires app stores to get parents’ approval whenever their teens under 16 download apps.'
Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., LSU's Jayden Daniels and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. have separated themselves from the pack in the Heisman race.
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has ruled that the companies that own and run the most popular social networks today will have the face lawsuits blaming them for teenagers' social media addiction.
These unisex bags are my newest wardrobe staples and they're not specific to any season! They're also perfect for both travel and everyday use.