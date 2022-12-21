Wellesley police issue community alert, saying mail thieves have the key to blue USPS boxes

The Wellesley Police Department is issuing a community alert after receiving an influx in mail thefts and check fraud reports and determining mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes.

“Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten, and deposited into various bank accounts,” police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “Additionally, your checks contain your personal information and your bank account number – this information can easily be sold online if one of your checks falls into the wrong hands.”

Wellesley Police is advising residents to not use the customary blue mailboxes to mail letters and checks which includes leaving letters in your mailbox for the letter carrier to pick up. Instead, police are saying residents should physically go to a Post Office and mail letters from inside the building.

The Wellesley Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies, and the incidents of mail theft and check fraud remain under investigation.

According to the United States Postal Inspector, U.S. mail remains one of the most secure means of transmitting personal information, but unfortunately, items such as checks, money orders, and credit cards can attract thieves as well.

“Postal Inspectors across the country, and here in Boston, are at work to protect our customer’s mail,” says Postal Inspector Steve Doherty.

Doherty also shared some tips with Boston 25:

Deposit outgoing mail into blue collection boxes before the final pick up on the same day of the deposit.

Check the pick-up schedule posted on the box to ensure your mail will not sit in the box overnight or over the weekend.

Concerned about mailbox security in your neighborhood? Four tips:

1) Place mail in a collection box in another area.

2) Use a secure receptacle at your place of business.

3) Deposit your mail at a Post Office.

4) Hand your mail to a uniformed letter carrier.

See it? Tell us. Report glue, tapes or other sticky substances on the mailbox to your local Post Office and Postal Inspectors.

Immediately report any suspicious activity at any mail receptacle to your local police.

Are you a victim of mail theft? Contact your local police and Postal Inspectors immediately. Put our resources to work, for you, without delay.

You can report mail theft, identity theft, fraud or other crimes involving the U.S. Mail by calling our national hotline at 877-876-2455.

