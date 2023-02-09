Wellfield Technologies Inc. (CVE:WFLD) insiders are still down CA$89k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased CA$631k worth of Wellfield Technologies Inc. (CVE:WFLD) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 12% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at CA$89k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wellfield Technologies

The Executive Chairman Marc Lustig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$148k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.48 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.38. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Marc Lustig was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Marc Lustig bought 1.42m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$0.44. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wellfield Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Wellfield Technologies insiders own 27% of the company, worth about CA$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Wellfield Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Wellfield Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Wellfield Technologies (3 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

