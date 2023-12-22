Wellfleet is about to lose another town administrator. Are divisive politics at play?

WELLFLEET — Rich Waldo’s resignation as town administrator marks the sixth time in 10 years that the town’s top official has left office, leaving some former officials to say his departure should raise red flags about constant staff turnover.

In his resignation letter, Waldo said he made the decision after a long discussion with his family, citing the “value and importance of my physical, mental and emotional presence in the lives of our young family.”

Waldo submitted the letter Dec. 20, requesting a Feb. 9 separation date.

Waldo came to Wellfleet after serving as the director of public works in Provincetown. He has accepted a job as the director of public works in Orleans, according to Select Board vice chairman Mark Mathison.

Waldo is leaving after 18 months in the position. He cited several accomplishments during his tenure, including the purchase of Maurice’s Campground, work on the Herring River Restoration Project, sending a Targeted Watershed Management Plan to the Department Of Environmental Protection, and a $3 million grant for a wastewater system.

But the job held serious drawbacks for him and he offered a warning to his successor.

“The next town administrator will need tremendous and unwavering support from the selectboard to be put in the best position to succeed or they will undoubtedly fail,” Waldo wrote in his letter. “We have a young and cohesive staff and if nurtured correctly you can set them up for years of success in Wellfleet.”

Kathleen Bacon, who resigned from the Select Board in July 2023, said Waldo’s resignation is a red flag that there is something systemically wrong in the town. A Wellfleet resident for 38 years, Bacon has seen many town administrators come and go.

“I’ve never worked with a better, finer administrator,” Bacon said in a phone interview Friday. “We’ve lost a significant individual.”

Bacon called what's happening in Wellfleet a reflection of the divisive politics occurring nationally. Former Select Board member Janet Reinhart agrees.

“We need a town forum to have a nice discussion,” she said on Friday. “All inclusive. What can we do for this town?”

Select Board meetings have been far from nice in the recent past. They’ve been marred by people interrupting one another, accusations being leveled against select board members and other town board and committee members. Recriminations have been hurled about big-ticket items facing the town, including affordable housing projects, the addition of town personnel and harbor dredging projects.

At Tuesday's meeting, Chairwoman Barbara Carboni took a moment to read a statement about the differences between content of speech and conduct at public meetings. While content is protected, conduct is regulated by open meeting and Massachusetts case law, she said.

"The Chair will enforce the above rules to prevent disruption of meetings and to ensure 'orderly and peaceable' public comment," the statement read. Carboni promised to enforce the rules of conduct and if necessary, have police officers escort unruly participants from a meeting.

The town's financial troubles have weighed heavily on officials and residents for years. Free cash was certified in April 2022 after going three years without. Interim Town Administrator Charlie Sumner and his staff dealt with what he called “crisis issues” during his tenure from May 2021 to March 2022. But he said there were another several years of financial work to do.

Select Board member Ryan Curley agreed.

“The DOR (Department of Revenue) was clear that these things take time in terms of years,” he said.

The Select Board will meet in executive session on Jan 2. Deciding on Waldo’s separation date and hiring a new town administrator will be on the agenda, no doubt.

The Times reached out to Waldo but he didn't immediately return calls for comment.

