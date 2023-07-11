Wellfleet Police asking public for help after hit-and-run crash left man unresponsive on Route 6

Wellfleet Police are appealing to the public to come forward with information after a hit-and-run crash left a man unresponsive and bleeding on Route 6 on Cape Cod on Monday night.

At about 9:41 p.m. Monday, police received a 911 call reporting a man lying on Route 6 bleeding from the head, police said.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the man unresponsive, police said. CPR was performed on scene, and the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition was not known on Tuesday.

Police said the case is being investigated as a hit-and-run by Wellfleet Police and the Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Anyone who was in the area around this time and witnessed anything related to this incident is urged to call Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

