A Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL) insider increased their holdings by -270% last year

Looking at Wellfully Limited's (ASX:WFL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Wellfully Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Robert Ovadia bought AU$231k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.039). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert Ovadia was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Wellfully

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 16% of Wellfully shares, worth about AU$1.7m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wellfully Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Wellfully shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Wellfully insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Wellfully has 5 warning signs (4 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

