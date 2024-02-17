Wellingborough by-election: Five things we learned

Labour's Gen Kitchen has been elected as the new MP for Wellingborough

The dust has settled, 30,000-odd votes have been counted and Wellingborough has a new MP.

The election was called after a recall petition ousted the former member Peter Bone, whose partner was chosen as the Conservative candidate.

But what have we learned during the Northamptonshire constituency's by-election?

1. A historic result

Gen Kitchen (top) beat the Conservative's Helen Harrison by 6,436 votes

The Labour win in Wellingborough was significant locally, as well as nationally.

Yes, it was the second biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labour since at least the World War Two. And the Conservatives largest drop in vote share in a by-election since 1945.

But Wellingborough also becomes the only red dot in a sea of blue. Both Northamptonshire councils, its police and crime commissioner and the county's six other MPs are all Conservative.

The polling guru, Sir John Curtice, said the result left the Conservatives with a "mountain to climb" nationally. But the new Labour MP, Gen Kitchen, will also face a hefty task to meet the expectations of those who voted for her.

Her slogan was "for a fresh start". But how will she deliver on the promise?

2. Gen Kitchen's priorities

Gen Kitchen said she would start work on Saturday

Ms Kitchen told the BBC that, after "a long bath" on Friday, she planned to start work for the local area on Saturday.

Her priorities included supporting the voluntary sector in the constituency, which, she said, had "stepped in when the public sector has stepped back".

She also mentioned making sure community youth provision was "properly funded" and that the chamber of commerce and small business organisations "feel properly supported".

She added she had collected "a whole lot of case work that's probably longer than my arm" relating to potholes. "That's going to be going into the councillor responsible for potholes and highways, and I feel very sorry for them," she said.

3. Peter Bone was reluctant to give up

The BBC filmed Mr Bone as he canvassed residents in Rushden in support of his partner, Helen Harrison

One senior Northamptonshire Conservative said choosing the former MP Peter Bone's partner as the party's candidate was "playing into the opposition's hands".

Undeterred - and despite being turfed out of his seat following the recall petition - Mr Bone was seen campaigning for Helen Harrison, with whom he is in a relationship.

Mr Bone was on the list to be at Thursday evening's vote count, but he was not spotted in the evening or into the small hours of Friday.

His name was, however, on the lips of Conservative Party sources, who briefed that he had been a "drag on the ticket".

4. A new 'third party'?

Reform's candidate in Wellingborough, Ben Habib, came third with13% of the vote

Reform UK recorded its highest ever by-election result.

The party's candidate, Ben Habib, came third with 13% of the vote, higher than many polls predicted. Mr Habib beat the Liberal Democrats candidate, Ana Savage Gunn into fourth, helping her to lose her deposit.

He said the result was a "fantastic staging post" for the party, which is "on its way to taking over the genuine small 'c' conservative vote".

Mr Habib indicated he may return to Northamptonshire and try to contest the seat at the general election.

5. The bigger picture

Gen Kitchen's victory in Wellingborough marked a historic win for Labour

Some may argue this was a Conservative loss, more than a Labour victory.

In 2019, Peter Bone secured more than 32,000 votes. This week, Ms Harrison polled 7,408. Clearly, while some may have voted Reform UK or other candidates, thousands of voters who backed the Tories last time stayed away from the polling stations.

Likewise, Labour's vote tally was up by just 107 this time round.

Turnout is key - it fell from around 64% to 38%.

That means the views of the majority of the constituency have gone unheard, which could be crucial when the general election rolls around.

