Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections: Tory members want me instead of Rishi Sunak, claims Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has claimed Conservative members want him to lead the party instead of Rishi Sunak after the Tories suffered two further by-election defetas in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

Mr Farage, who is the honorary president of Reform, told BBC Radio 4: “I think if you asked Tory Party members right now, they’d vote for me to be leader and not Rishi Sunak and that I have no doubt at all and that’s backed up by polling.

“But look, let’s focus on this general election. I’m backing Reform, we’ll have to see what active role I play, and maybe, maybe after the Tories lose heavily, maybe they’ll actually rethink what they actually stand for. Let’s see.

“What we do need in this country is a centre-Right government at the election after this that believes in a small state, encourages entrepreneurship, controls its borders and actually believes in this country. That’s what I believe we need.”

Asked if he was ruling out the possibility of leading the Tories, Mr Farage replied: “At some point in time people like myself and Jacob Rees-Mogg have to be in the same party. Whether that’s Reform, whether that’s the Conservatives, whether that’s something new, I don’t know. But logically, that wing of the Conservative Party and Reform have to be on the same team.”

Reform finished third in both the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections as Labour snatched the seats away from the Tories.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Right-wing of British politics must “reunite” in order to stop Sir Keir Starmer entering 10 Downing Street “by the back door”.

Mr Sunak said: “A vote for anyone who isn’t the Conservative candidate, whether that’s Reform or anyone else, is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in power.”

06:17 PM GMT

05:56 PM GMT

Scottish Labour accused of silencing women members in ‘adult human females’ row

Labour has been accused of silencing its female members after their call for the Scottish party to recognise them as “adult human females” was rejected by party officials.

The Scottish Labour Women’s Conference previously passed a motion, which it had expected to be debated at the full party conference this weekend, which called on the Scottish leadership to harden its stance on transgender issues and “acknowledge women’s existence as a sex”.

However, the text was replaced at the 11th hour with a drastically watered-down version – which included no reference to women as “adult human females”.

Daniel Sanderson, our Scottish Correspondent, has more here

05:27 PM GMT

Iain Dale: Have even Tory campaigners given up?

Government loses two by-elections. Ordinarily that barely rates a headline, writes Iain Dale.

These, however, are not ordinary times. Poll after poll shows Labour heading for victory in the general election, and the results from Wellingborough and Kingswood do nothing to alter my view that the game is up for the Conservatives.

In a week when Labour had their backs against the wall over policy u-turns and anti-Semitism, they still stormed to victory in both seats.

Although eminently predictable results, there are some lessons to be learned. Let’s start with the Conservatives. Their lesson is twofold. In both these seats the trend of the Conservative vote reducing by a third has continued.

It has happened in all the recent by-elections. It doesn’t seem as though the Tory vote has defected much to Labour, but instead Tory voters have decided to stay at home.

Iain Dale: Extraordinarily, the Tories appear to be putting no effort in

05:10 PM GMT

Starmer backed to surpass Blair's seat total

Sir Keir Starmer is being backed to surpass Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 Labour seat record on the basis of the by-election results, a political betting analyst has said.

William Kedjanyi, from the bookmaker Star Sports, said: “We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the movements of the Labour Party, and given their overwhelming success in the recent by-elections, we’ve put Keir Starmer’s Labour Party at 4/1 to top Tony Blair’s record seat total of 419 at the next general election.

“It seems to be going from bad to worse for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the Conservative Party take the biggest hit of any previous government since the 1960s with 10 by-election losses so far this Parliament. Their chances of gaining the most seats in the next General Election are dwindling at 7/1.”

04:49 PM GMT

Sunak suffers third double by-election defeat

Today marks the third time that Rishi Sunak has lost two by-elections on the same day during his premiership.

The Tories lost the Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome by-elections to Labour and the Liberal Democrats respectively on July 20, 2023, although held Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Boris Johnson’s old seat, on that date.

They then lost the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections on October 19, 2023.

04:32 PM GMT

'Nothing to see here', says Tory MP despite by-election blues

Tory MPs are seeking to downplay the significance of their losses at the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-election.

One former minister tells me: “It was all factored in. Nothing to see here.”

04:20 PM GMT

‘Zero tolerance’ policing and tackling ‘woke madness’: Reform UK’s pledges at a glance

Reform UK is on course to cost the Conservatives dearly at the next general election as it refuses to stand down its candidates to help Rishi Sunak’s party.

Richard Tice’s insurgent Right-of-centre party scored double-digit vote shares in Wellingborough and Kingswood on Feb 15, matching its national polling levels and depriving the Tories of victory in the latter contest.



Mr Tice has said unlike the Brexit Party in 2019, he will not step aside for the Tories at the next national poll, even if his refusal to do so would result in a Labour government. He insisted that Mr Sunak’s administration should be “punished”.



There is also speculation about the role that Nigel Farage, Reform’s honorary president, could play at the election. He has declined to rule out a return to frontline politics.



The party has, in the meantime, announced a host of policies that would be included in its election manifesto.

Here is a summary of those pledges

04:12 PM GMT

We're 'absolutely not complacent', insists Labour campaign chief

Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator has insisted her party is “absolutely not complacent” despite by-election victories in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer was “measuring up the curtains” in No 10, Ellie Reeves told GB News: “We’re absolutely not complacent about anything. It’s a fantastic result for us here in Wellingborough, we’ve fought for every vote and we will fight for every vote at the next election.

“I’ve been out on the doorstep in Wellingborough and when you speak to voters, they say that they’re fed up with the way the Conservatives have mismanaged the economy, people are paying more in their mortgages, we’re now in recession, people feel as though they are paying more and getting less.

“And that was the message loud and clear in this by-election. People just feel really fed up after 14 years of Conservative Government. It feels like nothing’s working, people can’t get GP appointments, hospital waiting lists are sky high, and people want change. We’re a changed Labour Party that shows can be different.”

03:57 PM GMT

Tories are pushing towards a 'far-Right crank fest', claims Scottish Labour leader

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has claimed the Conservatives are pushing towards a “far-Right crank fest”.

During his party conference speech, Mr Sarwar said: “Right now, the Tories are embroiled in an internal contest and a fight for the future of their party, and they’re pushing further and further to the conspiracy theories and to the far-right crank fest.

“The Tories are so mired in scandal and division and chaos, that their MPs are too busy trying to find a way to save their own skin rather than focusing on the huge challenges facing our country.

Anas Sarwar

“And while they seek to divide communities from each other, they also seek to divide us between haves and have-nots.”

He also insisted Labour would not “turn off the taps” of the oil and gas industry if elected, adding: “Let me be clear, oil and gas will play a role in the energy mix for decades to come - we will not turn off the taps - but we will also accelerate the transition to net zero.”

03:48 PM GMT

Labour extends polling lead to 20 points

Labour has extended its poll lead over the Conservatives to 20 points, a survey carried out yesterday and today shows.

WeThink has Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent of the vote, with the Tories trailing on 26 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats are on nine per cent, Reform UK eight per cent and the Green Party six per cent.

03:35 PM GMT

Analysis: Reform UK’s rise means another thorn in Sunak’s side

If a potential Farage comeback was a concern for the Tories before, it is all the more prescient after Reform UK, which boasts the former Ukip leader as its honorary president, secured its best-ever by-election results.

Richard Tice’s party matched its polling highs with 13 per cent in Wellingborough, while peeled enough votes away from the Tories to deny them victory in Kingswood.

Reform now have their sights set on Labour as well. Speaking to me last week, Mr Tice said: “We’re constantly highlighting the serious risks of Starmergeddon and that’s all around the risk to our jobs, our prosperity and our culture. The truth is Reform is now the party of the workers.”

Richard Tice

Mr Farage added: “Labour are for the middle classes, as are the Lib Dems. The Tories were lent a working class vote in 2019 but many of those are coming to Reform as they feel betrayed on immigration.”

The results appear to cement Reform as the third party in British politics, not least after the Liberal Democrats kept neither of their deposits, winning fewer than five per cent of the vote

03:22 PM GMT

Labour’s by-election wins ‘overshadowed by Tory losses’

Britain’s foremost polling expert has warned Rishi Sunak’s double by-election defeats were not driven by a love for Sir Keir Starmer as the Tory vote fell twice as much as Labour’s rose, my colleague Amy Gibbons reports.

Prof Sir John Curtice argued Labour’s “remarkable successes” have been “simply overshadowed” by the collapse in support for the Conservatives, including a “record” drop of nearly 40 points in Wellingborough.

Prof Sir John Curtice is Britain's foremost polling guru and political scientist - Geoff Pugh

“There is absolutely no doubt Labour will be delighted after pulling off very remarkable successes and the 19 per cent increase in their support in Wellingborough in particular is a highly creditable performance,” he told the BBC.

“But in the end, it is just simply overshadowed by the extent to which the electorate has rejected the Conservatives in these by-elections, down by 21 points in Kingswood and… that 38 point drop or near 38 point drop in Wellingborough is an all-time high.

03:07 PM GMT

Tom Harris: Nothing can save the Tories now

It is rare that both Labour and the Conservatives can both be right, writes Tom Harris. But after the Conservatives’ dismal night in which they lost two formerly safe seats, it actually happened.

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, welcomed the results as “fantastic” for his party and a sure sign that the voters want a change in government. Meanwhile Jacob Rees-Mogg said, accurately, that by-election results are never an accurate prediction of what will happen at a subsequent by-election.

Both these things are true, and there is no doubt which side is happier this morning. The two results can hardly be interpreted in any other way than as a sign of a forthcoming Labour government.

Nevertheless, it is extremely unlikely that the nearly 30 per cent swing in Wellingborough will be accurately replicated on a national scale.

Tom Harris: Not even desperate stunts can rescue a sinking Tory ship

02:53 PM GMT

Farage: Tory members want me instead of Sunak

Nigel Farage has claimed Conservative members want him to lead the party instead of Rishi Sunak after the Tories suffered two further by-election defetas in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

Mr Farage, who is the honorary president of Reform, told BBC Radio 4: “I think if you asked Tory Party members right now, they’d vote for me to be leader and not Rishi Sunak and that I have no doubt at all and that’s backed up by polling.

“But look, let’s focus on this general election. I’m backing Reform, we’ll have to see what active role I play, and maybe, maybe after the Tories lose heavily, maybe they’ll actually rethink what they actually stand for. Let’s see.

Nigel Farage at the launch of the Popular Conservatism movement last week - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

“What we do need in this country is a centre-Right government at the election after this that believes in a small state, encourages entrepreneurship, controls its borders and actually believes in this country. That’s what I believe we need.”

Asked if he was ruling out the possibility of leading the Tories, Mr Farage replied: “At some point in time people like myself and Jacob Rees-Mogg have to be in the same party. Whether that’s Reform, whether that’s the Conservatives, whether that’s something new, I don’t know. But logically, that wing of the Conservative Party and Reform have to be on the same team.”

02:51 PM GMT

Former Tory chairman: We took a right battering, but I'm optimisitc

A former Tory chairman has insisted he is an “optimist” despite the “right battering” endured by the party today.

Sir Jake Berry told his TalkTV show: “Look, it’s been a difficult day for the Conservative Party, we’ve obviously taken a right battering in two by-elections.

“I don’t think despite my awesome panel members, despite their absolute sort of telling me this is the Conservative Party, I am an optimist.

“I like to think the best is yet to come, particularly if you live in Rossendale and Darwen.”

02:28 PM GMT

Jake Berry: Surely the only hope for our party is to put more money into people’s pockets

Sir Jake Berry has said the “only hope” for the Conservatives is to “put more money into people’s pockets” after it emerged Jeremy Hunt has scrapped a planned 2p income tax cut.

Sir Jake, a former Tory chairman, asked Richard Holden, who now chairs the party: “We’ve heard the Chancellor talk repeatedly about a potential 2p cut in income tax from National Insurance.

“We understand from the papers today, briefed out of the Treasury, that’s dead. Surely the only hope for our party is to put more money into people’s pockets? Where does that leave us as a party if we can’t deliver tax cuts?”

Mr Holden replied: “You and I are both Conservatives on the same page and all of this. We believe the Government should only take what it really needs to defend the country, provide public services and shouldn’t be ploughing more cash into Whitehall than it absolutely needs to.

“I think what we want to see, we started to see a move in that direction with those two per cent off National Insurance, benefiting almost 30 million people to the tune of £450 a year on average.”

02:23 PM GMT

Tory chairman: infighting a 'massive turn off to voters'

Infighting in the Conservative Party has been a “massive turn off to voters”, the Tory chairman has said.

Richard Holden told TalkTV: “Having been out on the doorsteps in both of these seats and also with our Conservative activists and members out there, any form of in-fighting is always just a massive turn off to voters.

“What they want to see is us pulling together, fighting as a united team for the good of the country and for their good and the good of our constituents. That’s what they want to see.

“We have seen a bit of that movement positively... More broadly people have had a tough time over the last few years obviously following Covid and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

02:12 PM GMT

New Labour MP Gen Kitchen once called for second Brexit vote and open borders

The Labour candidate who won the Wellingborough by-election once called for a second Brexit referendum and open borders, writes my colleague Lauren Shirreff.

Genevieve Kitchen signed a letter in which she also called for a nuclear weapons ban, according to reports by the Sun.

Gen Kitchen, the new Labour MP for Wellingborough, celebrated her victory in Northamptonshire Market Square this morning - Asadour Guzelian

The letter also called for a “massive expansion of public ownership, including of the banks and finance” while she was a London councillor in 2019.

A Labour spokesperson told The Sun that the letter was five years old and that Ms Kitchen now “believes the people have spoken” on Brexit.

Read the full story here

02:05 PM GMT

Reeves: Growing the economy Labour's 'number one mission'

Growing the economy is the “number one mission” of the Labour Party, Rachel Reeves has said.

In a video on X, formerly Twitter, the shadow chancellor said: “I spent my career at the Bank of England and in business before entering politics. I know what it takes to run a successful economy, because only by building a stronger economy can we rebuild as a stronger nation.

Rachel Reeves

“That’s why Keir Starmer and I have made growing the economy the number one mission of the next Labour government. A long-term to kickstart growth, and spread opportunities in all parts of the country.

“That means putting economy security first, security for family budgets and security for our national economy. Change built on the rock of fiscal responsibility and iron discipline.”

01:58 PM GMT

01:51 PM GMT

Analysis: Reform poses mortal threat to Sunak’s re-election dream

Friday morning’s double Tory by-election defeat is confirmation that the Reform surge is indeed real. It is confirmation, too, of the mortal threat it poses to Rishi Sunak’s hopes of pulling off a shock re-election, writes Ben Riley-Smith.

There has been an argument, put about by concerned Conservatives, gnashing their teeth and looking over their shoulders, that the recent polling surge by their Right-wing rivals is illusory.

Yes, Reform had picked up support since the turn of the year. The Telegraph’s polling tracker has them on 10 per cent, roughly double where they were last summer. But, went the argument, when push comes to shove these voters will return to the Conservatives when it comes to actual voters at an actual polling booth.

The message from these results? Think again.

You can read Ben's analysis in full here.

01:37 PM GMT

Liberal Democrats lose their deposits in both by-elections

The Liberal Democrats suffered the humiliation of losing their deposit in both by-elections on Thursday night.

Parties must put forward £500 to stand in an election and get it back if they receive more than five per cent of the votes cast.

In both Kingswood and Wellingborough, the Lib Dem share of the vote plummeted from the previous election.

You can read the full story here.

01:19 PM GMT

Pictured: Starmer and Burnham arrive at funeral of Sir Tony Lloyd

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, and Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester, are pictured today as they arrived at the funeral of Sir Tony Lloyd - Christopher Furlong /Getty Images

01:16 PM GMT

Tory MPs call for policy overhaul after by-election defeats

Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, the Tory MPs who co-chair the New Conservatives group, called for a Tory policy overhaul in the wake of the by-election defeats in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

Their proposals included cutting income tax and considering leaving the European Convention on Human Rights.

The pair said in a joint statement: “The results in yesterday’s by-elections are unequivocal: Labour are winning because many of the people who backed us in 2019 are staying at home or voting Reform. Voters are not flocking to Labour. They want a genuine alternative to the consensus politics of the last two decades - high taxes, low security, managed decline.”

12:57 PM GMT

Tory MPs can call me day or night about defecting, says Tice

Richard Tice has told Tory MPs who may want to defect to Reform UK to “give me a call, day or night”.

But he warned getting accepted by the party would be far from a formality.

He told Times Radio: “The truth is there’s only certain Conservative MPs that I would consider would pass our vetting process, frankly… but for those who realise that the writing’s on the wall, who agree with our policies and our values, then they’ve got my number they can give me a call, day or night.”

12:44 PM GMT

Richard Tice categorically rules out general election deal with Tories

Richard Tice said the Tories “deserve to be punished” as he categorically ruled out striking a general election deal with Rishi Sunak.

The leader of Reform UK told Times Radio: “You can’t reward failure with more incumbency. And the Tories, frankly, given what they’ve done to the country in breaking the country, they deserve to be punished. I think they will be punished and quite right too.”

Asked about the chances of doing a deal with Mr Sunak, Mr Tice said: “My message is he can save himself a phone call. We did that back in 2019. The Tories promised that they would get things done, do the job properly and they’ve let us down.

“They’ve betrayed us on multiple factors, including rising taxes, wasteful government spending. They promised to take control of the borders and they’ve done exactly opposite. So no, he can save himself a phone call. We’re not doing any form of deals.”

12:25 PM GMT

Tory vote is ‘collapsing’, warns Lord Frost

Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, warned the Tory vote is “collapsing” as he responded to the Conservative Party’s defeats in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

He said that former Conservative supporters are not turning out for the party currently and a change in approach was needed to get them back on side.

He tweeted:

I will have more to say in @Telegraph later, but in brief these by-elections show the same story as previous ones: former Conservative voters are simply not coming out and voting Conservative.



The Labour vote isn't going up, but ours is collapsing.



To get voters back we need a… — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) February 16, 2024

12:16 PM GMT

Sunak ‘not a brilliant politician’, says Lord Vaizey

Rishi Sunak is not a “brilliant politician” but he can get better, a Tory former minister has said.

Lord Vaizey told Sky News: “I admire Rishi Sunak, I think he’s a highly competent, highly intelligent man.

“He’s not actually a brilliant politician and he can get better, but… his team should take a step back and say what are Rishi Sunak’s strengths? What can cut through that the public will know about Rishi Sunak?”

He added: “Keir Starmer is no Tony Blair, Rishi Sunak is not Boris Johnson.”

12:04 PM GMT

‘Only thing that will produce a Tory wipeout is more division’

Lord Vaizey, a Tory former minister, said the Conservatives must unite and “get behind” Rishi Sunak.

He warned that division could result in a “Tory wipeout”.

He told Sky News: “No one is going to say that this is a good result. All you can say is a few things. First of all that the polls will narrow as the election gets closer and secondly, that the Tories should be thinking there is still something to play for whether it’s losing the match by fewer goals or even getting a draw - and that is about uniting.

“The Tory party has to get behind Rishi Sunak and just face forward for the general election.”

He added: “The only thing that will produce a Tory wipeout is more division. If people take from these by-elections that the best thing to do now is to put in a letter saying that Rishi Sunak has to stand down as Prime Minister, that is exactly the wrong result.”

11:48 AM GMT

Tory by-election defeats ‘all-but rule-out’ May general election

The Tories’ double by-election defeats “all-but rule-out” a general election being held in May, according to a leading polling expert.

Rishi Sunak has said it is his working assumption that the contest will be held in the second half of 2024 but there is still some speculation that he could trigger the election in the spring.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “These results, in my view, all-but rule-out a May election.

“If everything goes right for Sunak, he’d be wise to strike while the iron is hot. But a recession and these by-election defeats count as ‘things going wrong’.”

11:38 AM GMT

Size of Wellingborough vote swing ‘outrageous’, says polling expert

The vote swing from the Tories to Labour in yesterday’s Wellingborough by-election was “outrageous”, a polling expert has said.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “The swing to Labour in Kingswood is decent; 16.4 per cent, ranking it somewhere between recent by-election scalps in Wakefield and Mid-Bedfordshire.

“The swing in Wellingborough, though, is outrageous; 28.5 per cent, the second biggest Conservative to Labour by-election swing since 1945.”

11:28 AM GMT

Telegraph readers deliver verdict on Tory by-election performance

Rishi Sunak has sought to downplay the significance of the Tories’ double by-election defeat (see the post below at 09.43).

Telegraph readers have been delivering their own verdicts on the Conservatives’ fortunes in the comments section of today’s live blog:

11:15 AM GMT

Tory vote share plummeted in both by-elections

The Conservatives saw their share of the vote plummet in both Wellingborough and Kingswood in yesterday’s by-elections.

In Wellingborough, the party’s share of the vote was down by 38 points when compared to the 2019 general election.

In Kingswood it was down by 21 per cent:

11:02 AM GMT

Starmer tells Labour to ‘fight like we are five points behind’

Sir Keir Starmer said yesterday’s by-elections had made “very clear that people are crying out for change across the country”.

He said voters believed the “Tories have failed” and can see that “most things are broken” in terms of public services.

Warning against Labour complacency, he told broadcasters that there is still a “long way to go” until the general election and he wanted his party to “fight like we are five points behind in the polls”.

10:49 AM GMT

Reform has taken ‘very big step in right direction’, says Farage

Nigel Farage said Reform UK finishing in third place in the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections represented a “very big step in the right direction” for the party.

Reform’s honorary president told The Telegraph: “This was a very good, solid result. It was real progress for the party.

“By-elections are very, very difficult for smaller parties, particularly one with a brand name that is still being established.

“And I think for us to have matched and exceeded our national vote share is a very, very big step in the right direction.”

10:39 AM GMT

Tory MP repeats call to replace Sunak

Dame Andrea Jenkyns has repeated her call for the Tories to replace Rishi Sunak as leader.

The Conservative MP revealed in November last year that she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak’s leadership.

Dame Andrea said this morning in the wake of the party’s two by-election defeats that “sticking heads in the sand will make matters worse”.

She tweeted: “However difficult for fellow MPs we have no choice,we have to change leader. We don’t want to be here but sticking heads in the sand will make matters worse. Last chance saloon to change course with a new leader, be tough on immigration & save our great country from the socialists.”

10:23 AM GMT

By-elections ‘don’t tend to be an indication of very much’, says Shapps

Grant Shapps said by-elections “don’t tend to be an indication of very much” in terms of what could happen at the next general election.

Speaking this morning as he attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the Defence Secretary said: “I would say by-elections don’t tend to be an indication of very much about what will happen next.

“I used to be party chairman and forever suffer these by-election losses and we still went on to win the next election so I wouldn’t overly interpret the results. But obviously disappointing, it goes without saying.”

10:13 AM GMT

‘People are really suffering’

The Kingswood by-election was a result of a “real mixture” of voters who were passionate about the Labour Party and those who just wanted to get the Conservatives out of Downing Street, Damien Egan has said.

When asked whether there was actual excitement for Labour on the doorsteps, or just frustration with the Tories, Mr Egan told The Telegraph: “We’ve had a real mixture, I’ll be honest with you. After 14 years of Conservative government, people are really suffering.”

10:09 AM GMT

Voters now trust Labour on the economy, says new Kingswood MP

Voters are starting to trust Labour more on the economy, the party’s new MP for Kingswood has said.

Damien Egan, the constituency’s first Labour MP for 14 years, said that the party’s challenge would be to set out a “positive vision” for the country in its manifesto while remaining “realistic”.

He told The Telegraph: “People talk to me about how they feel like they’re not living life to the full and just existing working from day to day to day and getting poorer. The challenge at the general election will be, obviously we’ll have a Labour manifesto that will set our vision for the country and that will need to be a positive vision.

New Labour MP Damien Egan talks to party activists alongside Pat McFadden this morning in Thornbury - Phil Noble /Reuters

“It needs to be realistic as well, because that was another thing that came through to me. People said they didn’t want to have promises that couldn’t be met. So it needs to be realistic, fully costed, that set an ambitious future for Britain.”

When asked whether he thought people now believed Labour to be the party of sound economics, he said: “We’re seeing that, definitely, people trusting Labour more with the economy. We’re seeing business support come over to Labour, whether that’s the boss of big businesses like Iceland or whether it is the small businesses up and down our high streets that I was speaking to.”

However, he added: “I think Labour are ticking those boxes, but you can’t take those things for granted. So we know that there’s always a lot more work to do, and that’s why it’d be so important we set out an ambitious but realistic manifesto to the country.”

10:00 AM GMT

UK 'not out of the woods yet', says Sunak

The Prime Minister said “we’re not out of the woods yet” but insisted he’s making progress on inflation and the economy.

Speaking to reporters during a crime-themed visit to Essex this morning, Rishi Sunak said: “We’ve clearly been through a lot over the past couple of years as a country, but I genuinely believe at the start of this year we’re pointing in the right direction.

“Now we’re not out of the woods yet, but across all the priorities that I set out we’re making progress.

“Inflation has been more than halved, the economy out-performed expectations last year, debt is on track to fall, we’ve cut the number of illegal migrants coming by a third and we’re making progress on the longest waits in the NHS.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, picks up a 'zombie knife' while visiting Harlow Police Station during a media visit in Essex - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

09:56 AM GMT

Sunak: Choice at general election will be between Tories and Labour

A vote for anyone except the Conservatives is a vote for Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister has said.

Rishi Sunak told reporters the actual choice at the general election is “between me and him”, referring to the Labour leader.

Following the double by-election defeat, Mr Sunak was asked whether he was more concerned about Reform UK or Labour and said: “A vote for anyone who isn’t the Conservative candidate, whether that’s Reform or anyone else, is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in power.

“That’s the actual choice at the general election, between me and him, between the Conservatives and Labour.

“Now I believe our plan is working. At the start of this year we’re heading in the right direction, taxes are coming down, inflation is falling, and if we stick with that plan we can deliver everyone a brighter future.”

09:43 AM GMT

No great enthusiasm for Labour, claims Sunak after Tory by-election defeats

Rishi Sunak said he believed the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections had shown there is not a “huge amount of enthusiasm for Labour”.

The Prime Minister blamed the double defeat on “particularly challenging” local circumstances in the two constituencies.

Mr Sunak said: “Mid-term by-elections are always difficult for incumbent governments and the circumstances of these by-elections were of course particularly challenging.

“I think if you look at the results, very low turnout, it shows that we have got work to do to show people that we are delivering on their priorities and that is what I am absolutely determined to do.

“But it also shows that there isn’t a huge amount of enthusiasm for the alternative in Keir Starmer and the Labour Party and that is because they don’t have a plan.”

09:34 AM GMT

By-election win hasn't sunk in, says new Labour MP for Kingswood

Damien Egan told voters on the doorstep that to vote Conservative in Kingswood was to choose “a voice on the Conservative benches defending this Government and their record after 14 years”, he told activists at a victory really this morning.

Labour’s new Kingswood MP said: “I was saying on all the hundreds of doors that I knocked, that the choice is: Do you want a voice on the Conservative benches defending this government and their record after 14 years?

“Or do you want a voice that is talking for the change that we need to see in our community.”

He added that the events of last night “hadn’t quite sunk in”, but added: “We can demonstrate when we’re talking about the things and coming up with the solutions that our residents care about and when we work really hard we can win for Labour.”

09:13 AM GMT

By-election wins a 'marker of progress'', says McFadden

Last night’s results are a “marker of progress” for the Labour Party, Pat McFadden has said.

The party’s national campaign coordinator also said that, after last night, a general election “cannot come soon enough”.

He told local activists in Kingswood that the results “stand as a mark of the progress that we’ve made in recent years and stand testament to the desire of the voters here in Kingswood, and in Wellingborough, to see change.”

He added: “But we also know that a bigger test is coming and for us that test cannot come soon enough.”

09:03 AM GMT

Tories facing ‘extinction-level event’, Sunak critics warn

Rishi Sunak’s Tory critics have warned the Conservative Party is facing an “extinction-level event” at the next general election.

A source close to the rebel camp said: “When the Government are spinning these as better-than-expected results, you know just how far we’ve sunk.

“The reality is Labour are currently storming to a huge victory and we have an insurgent party on the right polling above 10 per cent.

“Cue Nigel Farage’s intervention two months out from a General Election and we’re facing an extinction-level event. It’s a slow motion car crash.”

08:59 AM GMT

It is not ‘job done’, Starmer tells Labour after by-election wins

Sir Keir Starmer said he did not want to “get in the warm bath of saying ‘job done’” following Labour’s double by-election win.

Asked if he viewed the victories as a “glowing endorsement” of his leadership, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t tend to personalise it, but yes, I am very proud of that result, I am proud of the work that I have done as leader.

“That, as I say, was the second biggest swing since the Second World War [in Wellingborough], we have had a lot of Labour leaders in that period, I have changed the Labour Party and we brought in a very good result last night.

“I don’t want to get in the warm bath of saying ‘job done’, which is why I am, not deflecting, bit don’t want to completely absorb your question because my message to my team is there is more work to do.”

08:49 AM GMT

Starmer: ‘You don’t win the league by a good win in February’

Sir Keir Starmer warned Labour against complacency after the party’s double by-election victories as he said: “You don’t win the league by a good win in February”.

The Labour leader said his message to his top team is that there is “always more work to do”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “There is more work to do, there is always more work to do. There is a long way to go before this election and as every football fan knows, you don’t win the league by a good win in February. So we have got to keep at this, we have got to earn every vote.”

08:41 AM GMT

Starmer says 'Tory switchers' helped fuel Labour's by-election wins

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “very pleased” by Labour’s by-election victories as he claimed they had been fuelled by Tory voters making the switch to his party.

The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast that “understandably we are very pleased with these results” and there had been “huge swings” to Labour.

He said: “I think there is a message now from these by-elections. We had a number of them last year… I think the country is crying out for change, everybody knows that things aren’t working, their NHS isn’t working, they have got a cost of living crisis.

“I think they have concluded the Tories have failed after 14 years. They can see now the Labour Party has changed, it is a different party to the party in 2019 and they can see that we have got the answers to their problems.

“I was very pleased last night to see that we were clearly getting Tory switchers, in other words people who hadn’t voted for the Labour Party before coming out last night and voting for the Labour Party in a by-election.”

08:33 AM GMT

Watch: Labour inflicts double by-election defeat on Tories

08:28 AM GMT

'I believe we have every opportunity to win the next general election'

Richard Holden said Reform UK “aren’t challenging realistically for seats” and the next general election “is going to be a battle between the Conservatives and the Labour Party”.

The Tory chairman was then asked about Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s call for the right-wing of UK politics to “reunite” (see the post below at 06.34).

Mr Holden told BBC Breakfast: “If the right of the British politics and the centre and centre-right – that broad church which is the Conservative Party – doesn’t unite, then we will see a Labour victory.”

He added: “I believe we have every opportunity to win the next general election, I think we definitely can do it, but that means we have got to come together as a party, unite in the best interests of the country, deliver on those things that we’ve promised, work together as a party to do that.”

08:20 AM GMT

Tory chair claims Reform 'want to see Keir Starmer in Downing Street'

Reform UK want to see Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street, the Conservative Party chairman claimed.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Richard Holden said: “Their ambition is to block Conservatives winning seats and therefore put Keir Starmer into Downing Street.

“They’ve made it very clear, you’ve read out that statement from them, that’s what Reform UK want to do, they want to see Keir Starmer in Downing Street and not have a Conservative government.”

08:17 AM GMT

How majorities have changed in Kingswood and Wellingborough

The seat of Kingswood has switched back and forth between Labour and the Tories numerous times in recent decades while Wellingborough has been more of a Conservative stronghold.

Here is how control of the seats has changed since 1974:

07:48 AM GMT

Reform not the same threat to Conservatives as Ukip was, suggests Tory chairman

Richard Holden suggested Reform UK does not currently pose the same level of threat to the Tories as Ukip did in the 2010s.

Reform finished in third place in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections overnight.

Asked how the Tories intend to win over Reform supporters, Mr Holden told Sky News: “Those voters will come from all sorts of different parties. People [who] might have voted independent or voted for Conservatives or voted for Labour as well.

“I think the important thing… I remember those by-elections back in the mid-2010s when we saw the predecessor’s predecessor to Reform, Ukip, getting 45, 50 per cent of the vote in some cases, in Clacton and in Rochester and Strood, back in the day.

“So we are not in that sort of circumstances at the moment. But it is very important, I want to appeal to voters from right across the piste but particularly I think we saw in these by-elections… the turnout was very much down and it is very clear that that turnout was down particularly amongst people who voted Conservative.

“So it is really up to us to take the message out to them, to show that clarity of our plan for the future…”

07:38 AM GMT

Tories have 'a lot to do' to persuade more people to vote, says Holden

The Conservative Party has “got a lot to do” to persuade more people to get out and vote, Richard Holden said as he highlighted low turnout levels in the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections.

Turnout in Wellingborough was 38 per cent and in Kingswood it was 37 per cent.

Mr Holden, the Tory chairman, told Sky News: “Very disappointing results in both, no need to shy away from that, in both Kingswood and Wellingborough.

“I think one of the most disappointing things for me though was the turnout in the by-elections was so significantly down compared to the previous general elections in both seats and I want to see people actively participating in democracy.

“I think that shows that we have got a lot to do to get people out there and enthused to vote again and probably the opposition have a similar challenge.”

07:27 AM GMT

Tories ‘staring defeat in the face at general election’, says Sir John Curtice

Prof Sir John Curtice said the overnight by-election results confirm the Conservative Party is “still in deep, deep electoral trouble”.

He told the BBC: “There is no gainsaying the fact that this morning we are still looking at a Government that at the moment is staring defeat in the face at the next general election.”

'The Conservatives are still in deep, deep electoral trouble'



Election expert Sir John Curtice spoke to #BBCBreakfast after Labour won two Parliamentary by-elections in Kingswood and Wellingborough overturning large Conservative majoritieshttps://t.co/mDapAqEPSA pic.twitter.com/gzew2u7oXz — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 16, 2024

07:14 AM GMT

'Good while to go' before general election, says Richard Holden

Richard Holden said he believed there is a “good while to go” before the general election as he suggested voters treated by-elections differently to national contests.

Told that many people in the country wanted a general election now, the Tory chairman told GB News: “By-elections are an opportunity for people to, they know they are not changing the government of the country during that period.

“It is pretty clear at the moment, we have seen over the last week or 10 days that Labour have no plan for the country.”

He added: “I think there is a good while to go before a general election yet and I am sure all of these issues will be thrashed out over the next few months.”

06:58 AM GMT

By-elections results 'disappointing', says Tory chairman

Richard Holden, the chairman of the Conservative Party, described the twin by-election losses as “disappointing”.

He told GB News: “A disappointing result for us this evening and overnight. Obviously I want to see us win every election possible and I know our candidates fought really hard during the campaign, but a disappointing result overnight.”

He added: “The results were disappointing but I suppose also quite different between the two by-elections as well.

“Kingswood was a very narrow victory for Labour. Certainly when they last held it back in the mid-2000s they were holding it by a 6,500 majority. So it is not fantastic results for us.”

Victorious Labour candidate in the Wellingborough by-election Gen Kitchen is congratulated after the result was announced at Kettering Leisure Village, Kettering, Northamptonshire - Asadour Guzelian/Guzelian

06:54 AM GMT

Reform UK to unveil ‘election contract’ at rally next weekend

Reform UK will publish its draft “election contract with the people” at a rally in Doncaster next weekend, Richard Tice has revealed.

The Reform leader said he expected 1,500 people to attend the event as he explained why the party was avoiding the “manifesto” label.

He told GB News: “We will be the first party out there, we are not calling it a manifesto because they all break their promises in manifestos. We are calling it an election contract with the people.”

06:52 AM GMT

Richard Tice: Not Reform’s job to help the Tories

Richard Tice said it was not Reform UK’s job to help the Conservatives as he rejected the suggestion that a vote for his party helped Labour.

Told that the overnight by-election results suggested Rishi Sunak had been correct when he said a vote for Reform was a vote for Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Tice told GB News: “We are putying forward our policies.

“It is not our job to help the Tory Party. Our job is to put forward different policies that we believe, frankly, will save Britain.”

06:49 AM GMT

Lib Dems have ‘disappeared down the plughole’, says Tice

Richard Tice said Reform UK was now the third largest political party in the UK as he claimed the Liberal Democrats had “disappeared down the plughole”.

The Reform leader told GB News this morning: “We are delighted. Our best two by-election results ever, significantly above the previous record.

“Essentially we are at or above the national polling and that is a significant first for us because that had been the criticism with previous by-elections we haven’t got to that.

“Basically now I think with the party we are seriously coming of age. We are the third largest party, the Lib Dems have disappeared down the plughole and we are heading north.”

06:43 AM GMT

Wellingborough result ‘catastrophically bad’ for Tories, says Lord Barwell

Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May’s chief of staff in No 10, described the Wellingborough result as “catastrophically bad” for the Tories.

He said the Conservatives are facing a “perfect storm” of supporters abandoning the party for both Labour and Reform.

He tweeted:

The Kingswood result is bad but not that bad (Labour lead smaller than at the 2005 general election); the Wellingborough result is catastrophically bad



And both by elections confirm the Conservatives are facing a perfect storm, losing voters to both Labour and Reform — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) February 16, 2024

06:38 AM GMT

Richard Holden expected on the airwaves to respond to Tory defeats

We are yet to get official Tory reaction to the overnight by-election results.

But we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer: Richard Holden, the chairman of the Conservative Party, is expected to be on the morning broadcast round shortly.

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, will be on the airwaves for the Opposition.

06:34 AM GMT

Rees-Mogg: Right-wing must ‘reunite’ to stop Starmer becoming PM

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the right-wing of British politics must “reunite” in order to stop Sir Keir Starmer entering 10 Downing Street “by the back door”.

The former business secretary pointed out after the Kingswood result that if the Tory and Reform UK vote tallies were combined it would have been enough to deprive Labour of victory.

'If you add up the Conservative vote and the Reform vote, that is more than the vote achieved by the Labour Party. The challenge for Conservatives is to reunite the right-wing of politics.'



Jacob Rees-Mogg reacts to the Labour Party winning the Kingswood by-election. pic.twitter.com/0N7VvdQaAk — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 16, 2024

He told GB News: “If you add up the Conservative vote and the Reform vote, then that is more than the vote achieved by the Labour Party.

“And I think the challenge for Conservatives and Conservatism is to reunite the right wing of politics because the way we let Keir Starmer in by the back door of Downing Street is if the two parties that share so many things in common are divided on election day.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory MP for North East Somerset, is pictured today at the Kingswood by-election count at Thornberry Leisure Centre - Simon Chapman /London News Pictures Ltd

06:27 AM GMT

Tories' post-2019 by-election record: 10 losses, one gain and three holds

The Conservative Party now has a post-2019 by-election record of 10 losses, one gain and three holds after losing the seats of Wellingborough and Kingswood overnight:

LOSSES

Chesham & Amersham (June 17, 2021) North Shropshire (December 16, 2021) Wakefield (June 23, 2022) Tiverton & Honiton (June 23, 2022) Selby & Ainsty (July 20, 2023) Somerton & Frome (July 20, 2023) Mid Bedfordshire (October 19, 2023) Tamworth (October 19, 2023) Kingswood (February 15, 2024) Wellingborough (February 15, 2024)

GAINS

Hartlepool (May 6, 2021)

HOLDS

Old Bexley & Sidcup (December 2, 2021) Southend West (February 3 2022) Uxbridge & South Ruislip (July 20 2023)

06:14 AM GMT

Sunak 'banging his head against a wall', claims Labour frontbencher

Peter Kyle, the shadow science secretary, claimed Rishi Sunak was “banging his head against a wall” after failing to change his approach after numerous by-election defeats.

The Labour frontbencher argued that Sir Keir Starmer had listened to voters and had “profoundly changed our party”.

But he claimed Mr Sunak had failed to deliver on his pledges to deliver change.

Mr Kyle told Sky News: “Keir has changed, it has been rewarded. Rishi Sunak hasn’t changed and he is just banging his head against a wall.”

06:00 AM GMT

'Bigger test is to come', says Labour's McFadden

Pat McFadden said the “bigger test is to come” as he responded to Labour’s by-election victories.

Labour’s national campaign coordinator tweeted: “A stunning result for Labour’s Gen Kitchen in Wellingborough. 28.5% swing. 5th seat in less than a year to have 20% plus swing to Labour.

“We know the bigger test is to come. And we will work every day to win people’s trust.”

05:46 AM GMT

Nigel Farage: Reform UK 'came of age' with by-election third place finishes

Nigel Farage said Reform UK “came of age” with its by-election performances overnight.

The party’s honorary president said Reform had ultimately been “outgunned”:

Reform were outgunned by bigger party machines in these by-elections, yet still exceeded national opinion polls. Tonight @reformparty_uk came of age. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) February 16, 2024

05:39 AM GMT

Sir John Curtice: Reform UK have 'entered the electoral battle in a serious way'

Reform UK are now in the “electoral battle in a serious way”, Prof Sir John Curtice said.

Reform secured 13 per cent of the vote in Wellingborough and 10 per cent in Kingswood. That broadly replicates the party’s recent performance in national opinion polls.

Sir John told the BBC: “Reform UK have now entered the electoral battle in a serious way and that potentially adds to the Conservatives’ difficulties so far as their chances of hanging onto seats at the next general election.”

05:29 AM GMT

Starmer 'on course to be next PM', says Sir John Curtice

Sir Keir Starmer is still “on course” to be the next prime minister after Labour’s by-election victories in Wellingborough and Kingswood, Prof Sir John Curtice said.

The polling expert told the BBC: “For Labour, frankly, this is all pretty much good news. They will be slightly disappointed that they didn’t do better in Kingswood, they can’t complain much about what they achieved in Wellingborough.

“Sir Keir Starmer, one has to say at the moment, still looks to be on course to be our next prime minister.”

05:27 AM GMT

Reform UK have 'put down a marker', says Sir John Curtice

Prof Sir John Curtice said Reform UK had “put down a marker” at the by-elections that they are in the “market” to take disaffected voters away from the Tories.

The polling expert told the BBC: “An awful, awful lot for Rishi Sunak to think about even if we allow for the possibility that local circumstances were partly responsible for what happened in Wellingborough.

“Much to cheer Sir Keir Starmer but also perhaps an appreciation that there is now a battle going on for the votes of those who are discontented with the Conservative Party and the Reform party have now put down a marker to indicate that they are now in that market.

“In the end, Reform doing well may well end up doing more pot help Labour win seats than anything else. But it does mean that there is now more than one party hunting for the spoils of discontent with the Conservative Party.”

05:18 AM GMT

Tories suffer 'all-time high' drop in by-election support in Wellingborough

Prof Sir John Curtice said the Tories had suffered an “all-time high” drop in support in a by-election in the Wellingborough contest.

The polling expert told the BBC: “There is absolutely no doubt Labour will be delighted after pulling off very remarkable successes and the 19 per cent increase in their support in Wellingborough in particular is a highly creditable performance.

“But in the end it is just simply overshadowed by the extent to which the electorate have rejected the Conservatives in these by-elections, down by 21 points in Kingswood and… that 38 point drop or near 38 point drop in Wellingborough is an all-time high.

“It breaks the record in Christchurch back in 1992.”

05:12 AM GMT

Labour MP 'ecstatic' after Wellingborough victory

Gen Kitchen, the new Labour MP for Wellingborough, said she was “ecstatic” at the result, adding that the double by-election win for Labour shows that people are “fed up” and want change.

She said: “I hope Damien (Egan, new Labour MP for Kingswood) is as ecstatic as I am, and I’m sure the Labour leadership will be as well.

“This shows that people are fed up, they want change, they want competency, they want pragmatism and they want politicians to under-promise and over-deliver, which is what I am hoping to do.

“It shows how much hard work we put in and the real positive message we were putting out. There is a real appetite for a fresh start and change.”

Labour Party candidate Gen Kitchen celebrates with her family after being declared winner in the Wellingborough by-election at the Kettering Leisure Village, Northamptonshire - Joe Giddens /PA

05:06 AM GMT

Labour win in Wellingborough second biggest swing since Second World War

Labour won Wellingborough from the Conservatives on a swing in the share of the vote of 28.5 percentage points: the second largest swing from Tory to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

05:04 AM GMT

'Terrible night for Sunak and the Conservatives'

The Tories’ double by-election mauling shows they are showing “no sign” of making a comeback under Rishi Sunak, a leading pollster has said.

Keiran Pedley, a research director at Ipsos, said the loss of Wellingborough and Kingswood had been another “terrible night” for the Prime Minister.

He wrote on social media: “Terrible night for Sunak and the Conservatives. No sign of a comeback here. But all the usual caveats about by-elections apply.”

Prof Sir John Curtice, the leading pollster, told the BBC the defeat in Wellingborough was the “worst ever by-election reverse” for the Tories.

He said: “At the beginning of tonight we were doubtful of the Conservatives’ chances of being able to recover and win the next General Election.

“Those doubts are not in any sense any lighter. If anything, those doubts have grown.”

04:45 AM GMT

Labour MPs celebrate double victory

Labour MPs are cockahoop with their double by-election victory, with many taking to social media to celebrate after staying up through the night.

Jo Stevens, the shadow Welsh secretary, said the result in Wellingborough was “stunning” and said she was “really chuffed” for Ms Kitchen.

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign chief, hailed the Kingswood win as “fantastic” but cautioned there was a “bigger test coming” at the general election.

In contrast it appeared that most Tory MPs decided not to wait up with just one, Jane Stevenson, offering an immediate reaction to the results.

The Wolverhampton North East MP pointed out that the Tories would have kept Labour out in Kingswood were in not for voters switching to Reform.

04:33 AM GMT

Starmer says victories due to 'Tory switchers'

Sir Keir Starmer has said Tory switchers propelled his party to the two historic by-election victories in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

The Labour leader said the results were “fantastic” and showed “people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it”.

He said: “By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them.

“The Tories have failed. Rishi’s recession proves that. That’s why we’ve seen so many former Conservative voters switching directly to this changed Labour Party.

“Those who gave us their trust in Kingswood and Wellingborough, and those considering doing so, can be safe in the knowledge that we will spend every day working to get Britain’s future back.”

04:25 AM GMT

Labour scores 46 per cent of the vote in Wellingborough

Genevieve Kitchen, Labour’s candidate in Wellingborough, clinched the seat with a massive 46 per cent of the vote.

The Tories slumped to just 24.6 per cent, whilst Reform UK scored its best ever by-election result with 13 per cent.

Genevieve Kitchen

04:07 AM GMT

BREAKING: Labour wins Wellingborough

Labour has seized Wellingborough from the Tories in another landslide election victory for Sir Keir Starmer.

03:52 AM GMT

Update: Hope that ballot papers have been accounted for

The candidates have now been called over by the returning officer for the provisional result, indicating that the 10 ballot papers have been accounted for.

03:50 AM GMT

Wellingborough result delayed as votes unaccounted for

There has been a delay in announcing the Wellingborough result because 10 votes are unaccounted for.

Moments before the result was set to be declared election officials realised that the total turnout and the number of votes counted did not tally.

They are now hunting through bundles of ballot papers for those 10 slips, with the prospect of a recount if they cannot be found.

03:17 AM GMT

Wellingborough results to be announced soon

The result of the Wellingborough by-election is about to be announced, with all the votes now tallies up.

Labour is widely expected to clinch a comfortable victory in the former Tory stronghold in what would be another blow to Rishi Sunak.

03:16 AM GMT

Reform's strong result in Kingswood shows it's a 'significant force in British politics'

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, has said its strong result in the Kingswood by-election shows it is now a “significant force in British politics”.

The party secured more than 10 per cent of the vote in the South West seat, despite it not being high up on its list of target constituencies.

Some political commentators had questioned whether Reform’s national poll ratings were overinflated, but Mr Tice said “that criticism now goes away”.

“The question is where we can take it from here,” he told The Telegraph. “It shows we’re a significant force now in British politics and that people have got to take us seriously.”

03:01 AM GMT

Damien Egan: 'Thank you for giving me your trust'

In his speech, Damien Egan thanked his family and the many Labour activists who helped him win Kingswood.

“Most of all, I’d like to say thank you, to the residents and people of Kingswood,” he said.

“Your honesty, your frankness has helped keep my campaign rooted in the issues that are really impacting our community - the cost of living crisis, safety of our streets and the NHS.

“Thank you for giving me your trust and for allowing me to serve the community that I’m from.”

Damien Egan

Mr Egan continued: “It’s a trust that I promise to repay, to show you that politics can be different and it can make difference.

“In Kingswood, as across the country, 14 years of Conservative government have sucked the hope out of our country with a feeling that no matter how hard you work, you just can’t move forward.

“And with Rishi’s recession we’re left again paying more and getting less. It doesn’t have to be this way, you know it, I know it, we all know it.”

02:57 AM GMT

In pictures: Labour's Damien Egan following his victory

Damien Egan shakes hands with Conservative Party candidate, Sam Bromiley - Getty Images

Damien Egan makes a speech - PA

02:54 AM GMT

Reform 'becoming stronger'

Reform UK “is becoming stronger and stronger”, the party’s candidate Rupert Lowe has said, as he won 10.35 per cent of the vote in Kingswood.

The Reform vote share was larger than the Labour majority in Kingswood, and Mr Lowe said that his party “obviously haven’t helped the Tories”.

He told The Telegraph: “I think Reform’s moving in the right direction. Middle England moves very slowly but I think if Westminster ignores the message that’s coming from their voters, woe betide them.

He added: “We’re seeing Reform becoming stronger and stronger and there’s a reason for that.”

02:36 AM GMT

Sir Chris Bryant 'absolutely delighted' by result

Sir Chris Bryant described Kingswood as “the first domino to topple” to Labour, adding that he was “absolutely delighted” by the result.

The shadow minister told The Telegraph: “I had dozens and dozens and dozens of people say to me throughout the last six weeks, ‘I voted Conservative all of my life. Even in the Blair years, I voted Conservative, and I’m going to vote Labour this time’.

“And that’s why we won. It’s because people switched directly from Conservative to Labour.”

He added: “I think this is the first domino to topple, and there’ll be many more later on this year.”

He also fired a warning shot to Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as a large chunk of the Kingswood seat will become part of his North East Somerset seat.

“I would have thought that Jacob Rees-Mogg will be quite worried. I mean, 50 per cent of this seat goes into the seat that he intends to stand in in the general election and this doesn’t augur well for him.”

Damien Egan - Reuters

02:06 AM GMT

Starmer: 'Labour will give Britain its future back'

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the Kingswood result “shows people are ready to put their trust in a Labour government”.

The Labour leader said: “By winning in this Tory stronghold, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them.



“To those who have put their trust in us, you can be safe in the knowledge that the Labour Party will deliver on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

The Conservatives had a majority of over 11,000 in the 2019 general election, but it was overturned by Labour’s Damien Egan.

01:56 AM GMT

BREAKING: Labour wins Kingswood by-election

Labour has won the Kingswood by-election, with a narrow majority of just over 2,500.

Reform UK had a better result than expected, winning 10.35 per cent of the vote and coming third.

Labour’s Damien Egan won 11,176 votes compared to 8,675 votes for the Conservatives.

Reform UK won 2,578 votes.

Labour Party candidate Damien Egan reacts after winning the by-election - Reuters

01:38 AM GMT

'Best result by a country mile' for Reform in Wellingborough

Reform UK is on course to secure its “best result by a country mile” in Wellingborough, the party’s leader Richard Tice has said.

Speaking from the count, he said that his party had hoovered up a lot of former Tory voters who are “disenchanted” with Rishi Sunak.

Predicting its result will be in double figures, he said: “We’re the party on the up and it seems like the Tories are the party on the down.”

Mr Tice said he believes, after a series of underwhelming by-election results, that his party’s vote share is now starting to reflect the polls.

If that is the case it will present a major headache for Mr Sunak at the next general election.

01:32 AM GMT

Reform looks set to come third in Kingswood, says source

A source within Reform UK has claimed that the party looks set to come third in Kingswood, where candidate Rupert Lowe has experienced an “upward tick” in support.

Reform UK, Richard Tice’s party, has candidates standing in both Wellingborough and Kingswood tonight.

The Reform UK source said the Kingswood by-election result appeared to be “one of our best results yet”.

Mr Lowe told The Telegraph that he was hoping for a stronger result than when he stood for the Referendum Party in the 1997 general election in The Cotswolds, where he obtained 6.6 per cent of the vote.

01:24 AM GMT

Labour could secure biggest ever swing against Tories

Labour sources are predicting that the party could secure one of its biggest ever swings against the Tories in the Wellingborough by-election.

The party says it has attracted huge numbers of Conservative switchers and ‘don’t knows’ to its side to comprehensively overturn a massive majority.

Officials say they may even exceed their biggest ever by-election swing against the Tories, which was the 29.1 per cent it secured in Dudley West in 1994.

The Conservatives have conceded defeat but dispute that large numbers of their voters have switched sides, insisting they’ve stayed at home instead.

01:08 AM GMT

Has Chris Skidmore's resignation impacted campaigning?

Luke Hall, the deputy chairman of the Conservatives, refused to say whether or not the resignation of former Kingswood MP Chris Skidmore had had any impact on their campaigning in the area.

Mr Skidmore quit as MP for the area last month in protest against the Government’s bill to guarantee annual oil and gas licensing rounds. He had been the MP for the constituency since 2010.

When asked whether Mr Skidmore’s unexpected departure had had any affect on the Conservatives’ campaign, Mr Hall said: “Well firstly, Chris is a good friend of mine, I still speak to him regularly and I wish him well.

“The thing that matters now is the fact that Sam Bromiley, the new Conservative candidate has a strong track record locally and that has helped a lot.”

Chris Skidmore - PA

The MP for Thornbury and Yate told The Telegraph: “However, by-elections are always difficult for a sitting government and I very much hope we get a good result in a few hours time.”

He added that the campaign had been “very positive” and that the party had “a good response on the doorstep”.

“I think that’s down to the fact that we have had such a fantastic local candidate who grew up in the community and has served as a parish councillor and now leads the Conservative group on South Gloucestershire Council, people have responded well to that message and we will have to see what the result brings in a few hours time.”

01:05 AM GMT

In pictures: Ballots counted in Kingswood

Ballots are counted in the Kingswood

Ballots are counted in the Kingswood

01:02 AM GMT

High turnout in Wellingborough

The turnout in Wellingborough has been announced at 38.1 per cent, which is relatively low compared to other recent by-elections.

It suggests that, whilst Labour is on course to win, many disaffected voters are not sold on Sir Keir Starmer and have chosen to stay at home.

Mike Gapes, a former Labour MP who canvassed for the party today, said “the atmosphere on the doorsteps was not good” with a “very large number of disaffected non-voters”.

A low turnout will allow Rishi Sunak to keep making the argument that the Tories can still turn things around, as the public are unenthusiastic about Labour.

01:01 AM GMT

Tories effectively concede in Wellingborough

The Tories have effectively conceded defeat in Wellingborough already, saying that Labour is on course to “easily” win the seat.

A source said they had seen the same disaffection amongst Conservative voters on the doorstep as experienced in recent by-election defeats.

Labour is equally sounding confident that it has won in the Northamptonshire Town after a “really good last week” of campaigning.

It would be another seismic by-election for Sir Keir Starmer, overturning a huge 18,500 majority in a seat that voted heavily for Brexit.

01:00 AM GMT

Key takeaway from Wellingborough will be Reform's performance

Whilst the battle between Labour and the Tories will dominate the headlines, a key takeaway from Wellingborough will be the performance of Reform.

The right-wing party, led by Richard Tice, is looking to make serious inroads in a heavily Brexit-voting seat where UKIP finished second in 2015.

Party officials are playing down predictions by Prof Sir John Curtice, the country’s leading polling guru, that it could win 13 per cent of the vote.

But they are still confident of a good night and say a strong turnout could see its vote share emulate its national polling ratings by hitting double figures.

Reform has polled strongly in the town and may even beat the Tories in some wards, but it has less support in rural parts of the constituency.

12:50 AM GMT

In pictures: Counting in Wellingborough

Counting agents observe while ballots are verified - AFP

Count staff look on as a box of ballot papers is emptied at the Wellingborough by-election count centre

12:47 AM GMT

Labour making 'real progress'

As the polls closed, Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said the party was making “real progress in all corners of our country”.

Mr McFadden said: “We are proud of the positive campaigns we have run in Kingswood and Wellingborough. We were always aware of the challenge ahead of us with the large Conservative majorities in both seats, which are both beyond our target list for a general election.”

He added: “It will be some time before we know the results, but we are making real progress in all corners of our country and showing that with Labour, we can get Britain’s future back.”

12:45 AM GMT

Tories not getting their hopes up

The Conservatives’ message as polls closed at 10pm was one of expectation management.

A spokesman for the party said that though they had fought “robust campaigns on the ground” in both Kingswood and Wellingborough with local candidates, “these by-elections were always going to be hard.

“The Government of the day rarely win by-elections,” the spokesman added.

“Both of these seats have been Labour recently and they require smaller swings than were seen in recent by-elections.”

Labour last held Kingswood 14 years ago, and the Conservatives have been in power in Wellingborough since 2005.

12:23 AM GMT

Who is running in Kingswood?

Hoping to replace Chris Skidmore as the next Conservative MP for Kingswood is Sam Bromiley, the leader of the Conservatives on South Gloucestershire Council.

He ran on a ticket of protecting the local green belt from local plans to build on it, and has lived in the local area his whole life.

Damien Egan is the Labour hopeful for Kingswood. The former mayor of the London borough of Lewisham was born and grew up in Kingswood before moving to the capital.

Damien Egan - PA

He campaigned on getting more NHS dentists and easier access to doctors for local residents, as well as revitalising the local high street.

When the seat is abolished at the next general election, he will run to become the MP for the new constituency of Bristol North East - which will take in part of Kingswood.

Also running is Rupert Lowe for Reform UK, Andrew Brown for the Liberal Democrats, Lorraine Francis for the Green Party and Nicholas Wood for UKIP.

Sam Bromiley, the Conservative candidate for Kingswood - Getty Images

12:18 AM GMT

Will Peter Bone turn up to support his girlfriend?

Will Peter Bone put in an appearance tonight to support his girlfriend, Helen Harrison, as she bids to replace him as the Tory MP for Wellingborough?

It is one of the biggest questions hanging over tonight’s by-election count, with Conservative officials naturally keen for the shamed ex MP to stay away.

Mr Bone has reportedly dropped hints locally that he intends to arrive at the count with Ms Harrison, a physiotherapist for whom he left his wife in 2018.

He has also apparently been telling constituents that he fact just 13 per cent of signed the recall petition against him shows he has an 87 per cent approval rating.

Peter Bone and Helen Harrison out on the campaign trail back in 2017 - REX/Shutterstock

12:10 AM GMT

Tory strategists to blame Peter Bone if they lose Wellingborough

Tory strategists are preparing to blame Peter Bone, their disgraced former MP, if they fail to hold on to Wellingborough tonight.

Party officials say that Mr Bone, who was kicked out of Parliament following a bullying scandal, has proved a “major drag” on their campaign.

His girlfriend, Helen Harrison, was controversially chosen by local members to contest the Northamptonshire constituency following his ousting.

The Conservatives are downbeat about their chances of holding onto the seat, despite holding an 18,540 majority going into today’s by-election.

11:53 PM GMT

Why are there by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood?

The by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood are taking place after the departures of Peter Bone and Chris Skidmore, the Tory MPs for the respective seats, from Parliament.

Mr Bone was recalled by his constituents after an inquiry found he had subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct, claims he has vehemently denied.

Mr Skidmore, a former energy minister who signed the UK’s pledge to reach net zero by 2050 into law, quit over Rishi Sunak’s plans to boost oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

The Labour Party has been the bookmakers’ favourite to win both constituencies.

Ballots at the Kingswood by-election in Thornbury - Getty Images

11:35 PM GMT

What would two Tory defeats mean tonight?

Two defeats for the Conservative Party would suggest a poor showing could await at the next general election and add to political pressure on Rishi Sunak in the week the UK entered a recession.

If the Tories lose either seat, the Government will have clocked up more by-election losses in a single parliament than any administration since the 1960s.

And if they are defeated in both Wellingborough and Kingswood, it would be the third time that two by-elections have been lost on the same day during Rishi Sunak’s premiership.

The Tory majority in Kingswood is 11,200, while Wellingborough has a majority of 18,540.

Five-figure majorities being overturned would chime with predictions that the Tories are on course to endure a defeat to Labour at the next election, with Kingswood and Wellingborough having last returned Labour MPs under the leadership of Sir Tony Blair.

There has been speculation that a double defeat could even lead to more calls for Mr Sunak to go, although only two of his MPs have gone public to demand his resignation to date.

Staff count a box of ballot papers during the Wellingborough by-election - Getty Images

11:33 PM GMT

What time are we expecting the results?

The Wellingborough declaration is expected to take place at around 4am, while the Kingswood result could be announced at any time between 2am and 6am.

11:33 PM GMT

