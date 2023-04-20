Wellington: Council urged not to work during nesting season

Julie Barnett said she and other friends come to the pool to look after the wildlife

Residents are urging a council not to let contractors work during nesting season near a lake.

Murphy's Pool in Wellington is home to much wildlife including swans that are currently nesting.

Work on the existing football pitch is set to start on Monday, with a new perimeter fence, re-laid pitch and an area for wildflowers on the way.

Telford and Wrekin Council said contractors will ensure compliance with the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The council added that it will "respect habitat and not disturb any wildlife, including birds and nesting habitat" and that the work will last a week.

However, further works are due on the site later in the summer.



Julie Barnett and Paul Kalinauckas from Bowring Park Users Group said they were worried it would make the wildlife leave the water due to the "heavy earth-moving equipment".

"We don't want all the wildlife to migrate...Murphy's was gifted to the people of Wellington," Mr Kalinauckas said.

The RSPB has been contacted for comment as residents said they approached their local branch.

"I come at 06:00 BST every morning and look after the swans, maintain wildlife here, it's beautiful," Ms Barnett said.

"It's a shame that things are going to be altered slightly."

