Wellington man, 19, faces DUI manslaughter charge after 'impairing' THC levels found after fatal crash

WELLINGTON — Speaking to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators following a March fatal crash in Wellington, Gabriel Glushien spontaneously uttered that he had smoked marijuana but not enough to be impaired, according to a PBSO report.

The 19-year-old Wellington resident told investigators he was speeding but couldn't recall exactly how fast. On Tuesday, nearly eight months after the fiery wreck killed a 71-year-old man, deputies arrested Glushien on one count of DUI manslaughter.

During a hearing Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele set Glushien's bail at $75,000 and ordered that he placed under court supervision upon his release. The attorney who represented Glushien in court could not immediately be reached for comment.

A PBSO arrest report did not disclose the name of the man who died, citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled on California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows either crime victims or their relatives to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

According to Glushien's arrest report, the fatal crash occurred at about 1 p.m. March 9 on Greenview Shores Boulevard south of the intersection of Wellington Trace.

Investigators say Glushien was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Greenview Shores when he crashed his 2012 BMW sedan into a southbound 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

The impact of the collision caused the Jeep to catch on fire and resulted in extensive front-end damage to the BMW, the report said.

Two witnesses described to investigators seeing the BMW exceed the posted speed limit of 40 mph. The PBSO report did not indicate Glushien's estimated speed.

The Jeep's driver died at the scene. Glushien received treatment for minor injuries at Wellington Regional Medical Center, where deputies interviewed him.

"I did smoke marijuana earlier but not enough to impair me," he spontaneously uttered, according to the arrest report.

An investigator noted that Glushien's speech was slow and sluggish and that his eyes were red. Glushien declined to consent to a blood draw, the report said. State law allows a law-enforcement officer to request that a blood sample be taken involuntarily if the officer has probable cause to believe that a motor vehicle involved in a crash causing death or injury was driven by a person under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A statutory blood draw revealed high levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in Glushien's blood, the report said, referring to them as "impairing." Investigators concluded that Glushien's "normal faculties were impaired" in the moments leading up to the collision.

