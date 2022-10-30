Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says

BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car hit a guardrail and went into a spin. When the car hit the grass, it flipped, crashed into a pole and came to rest on its roof.

The driver’s side of the car was pinned against the pole, troopers said. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Troopers said they didn’t know what cause the man to lose control of his car.

