Wellington man who drove at 120 mph seconds before fatal crash pleads guilty to DUI manslaughter

WEST PALM BEACH — A Wellington man received a 13-year prison sentence this week after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter in a high-speed crash near the South Florida Fairgrounds that killed a Broward County man.

Ronald Angel Garcia, now 36, will serve a minimum of four years in state custody for the Sept. 27, 2020, crash that killed Emilios Tsokopoulos, 57, of Hollywood under the sentence Circuit Judge Howard K. Coates imposed Wednesday.

Investigators for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office indicated that Angel Garcia was driving his Honda Civic at 120 mph seconds before the crash, which took place at 9:20 p.m. on the 8500 block of Southern Boulevard, just east of Lyons Road.

A test done at a hospital that night found his blood-alcohol level to be more than three times Florida's legal threshold for intoxication.

PBSO investigators say Angel Garcia was eastbound when his Honda Civic rear-ended Tsokopoulos' Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, causing the truck to roll over and catch fire. Tsokopoulos died at the scene, and Angel Garcia had to be cut from his vehicle.

Hospital tests found Angel Garcia had a blood-alcohol level of 0.269, according to the report. The state's threshold for intoxication is 0.08.

The jury also convicted Angel Garcia of a charge of driving with a revoked license. He had lost the license for one year when he pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in January 2020.

Coates gave Angel Garcia credit for the 292 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man sentenced in case of fatal crash near South Florida Fairgrounds