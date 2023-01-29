Wellington man facing multiple sexual assault charges

Jan. 28—A 40-year-old Wellington man was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes on Thursday after a standoff in an Attalla motel, according to police.

Law enforcement had issued a warrant for the arrest of James Gregory Walker for allegedly committing sex crimes involving rape, incest, and sexual extortion, according to Investigator Jay Harrington with the Seventh Judicial Major Crimes Unit.

Harrington said law enforcement positively identified Walker at a motel in Attalla and attempted to apprehend him. However, when approached, Walker allegedly fired shots at the officers through the door of the motel room and refused to exit.

Walker surrendered half an hour later to the Attalla police. He was arrested and brought to Calhoun County Jail where he is held on charges of rape in the first degree, sexual extortion and incest, Harrington said.

Officials did not release specific details of the crimes for which Walker was arrested due to the nature of the crimes.

Walker had been out on bond for unrelated charges; that bond was revoked due the additional offenses.

Harrington said an Aniah's Law hearing was held on Friday and ruled that Walker would now be held without bond.

Attalla Police Department will be following up with other charges as well for Walker's actions at the motel.

