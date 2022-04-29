Wellington man failed to report nearly $870K in income working for a defense contractor

The IRS claims that a 62-year-old Wellington man did not report all of the money he earned from 2010 to 2017 and that cost the U.S. Treasury more than $277,000.

A 62-year-old Wellington man this week pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion after authorities accused him of failing to report nearly $870,000 in income he earned while working for a defense contractor in the Middle East.

Ronald L. Thomas faces a maximum five-year sentence, according to the Internal Revenue Service. No sentencing date has been set.

IRS officials claim that Thomas’ failure to report all of the money he earned from 2010 to 2017 cost the U.S. treasury more than $277,000.

During most of those years, Thomas was manager of a company that had a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense and worked in Afghanistan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. In the last two years, Thomas was a consultant for a Mexican oil and gas venture, IRS officials said.

Thomas is the third top-level official at a defense contracting company to face charges of tax evasion. Since February, two others have pleaded guilty, admitting they didn't report their full income to the IRS, officials said.

