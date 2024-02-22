Wellington: Man jailed for sexual assault after fleeing to Essex

A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a young woman in Somerset town last year.

Mirzabek Toshpulatov, 21, attacked and sexually assaulted the woman in the White Hart Lane area of the town during the early hours of 26 February 2023.

Toshpulatov received an extended sentence of 11 years and three months on 16 February at Taunton Crown Court.

In a statement for the court, the woman said the sexual assault had made her feel "unsafe when walking anywhere".

His final three years will be served on licence having previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching.

Toshpulatov, previously of North Street in Wellington, must register as a sex offender for life along with his custodial sentence.

A witness appeal helped identify Toshpulatov as the perpetrator, but he had fled the area and was subsequently arrested in Essex in October 2023.

'Family worry about me'

In the statement, the victim said she is still trying to process the incident.

"The day after it happened, I felt so overwhelmed in trying to understand what had happened to me," she said.

"Everything we did for the investigation was a new experience for me and I didn't know what would happen from it.

"It was a lot to come to terms with, and I am still trying to process this now.

"Not only has this left life long lasting effects on me, but also my family.

"They worry about me wherever I go, and fear this could happen again to me, themselves or anyone else," she added.

Det Con Natalie Norman from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Incidents of sexual assault are incredibly rare in Wellington and for it to have been committed by a stranger is even more unusual.

"We would like to recognise the courage the woman showed in reporting this to police and helping us focus on bringing this dangerous offender to justice.

"Had she not done so, Toshpulatov would still be on the streets."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk