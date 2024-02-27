Wellman's Pub in West Des Moines sued after minor was served alcohol, assaulted

After she was served alcohol as a minor and assaulted in 2022, a Des Moines woman and her parents are suing Wellman's Pub and Rooftop in West Des Moines for negligence.

Saydee Lynn Edwards, who was 18 at the time, went to Wellman's Pub and Rooftop in West Des Moines with friends and co-workers on Dec. 29, 2022. She and her friends were let in by a bouncer even though they presented fake IDs and were underage, which the family alleges in its lawsuit filed Feb. 15 that Wellman's has a longstanding practice of doing.

Edwards alleges during her time at Wellman's she and a friend were watched by three other patrons, one of whom also was underage. The two asked a bouncer to walk them to their car but, according to the lawsuit, the bouncer declined to accompany them.

Before they had the chance to leave on their own, they were allegedly attacked by the three patrons. It was later revealed one of the assailants had previously dated someone Edwards' friend knew.

The alleged assault on Edwards resulted in "massive facial injuries" after she was struck in the face with a beer bottle, the lawsuit says.

"No one bothered to call the police or an ambulance to assure that Plaintiff Saydee Lynn Edwards receivedmuch-needed medical attention for the deep lacerations to her face and skull," the lawsuit says.

The injuries required stitches and Edwards has been left with permanent scarring, according to the lawsuit.

Under Iowa's dramshop law, Edwards and her parents, Cassandra and Brad Edwards, are asking the court find Wellman's liable for serving underage patrons and for the assault committed against Edwards and her friend.

Edwards is seeking compensation for the injuries and damages she sustained including past and future medical expenses; past and future mental anguish, physical pain and loss of enjoyment of life; past and future loss of function of face and body; permanent scarring and loss of future earning capacity.

W. West Investments, LLC, and Market Street Investors, LLC, are also named as defendants as the building's owners and operators, respectively. The owner of Wellman's was not available for comment on Monday. A lawyer for Wellman's is not listed in court filings.

