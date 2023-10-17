WellMed & Optum | Morning Blend
A study published on the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA reveals the benefits of value-based care when it comes to patient outcomes.
A study published on the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA reveals the benefits of value-based care when it comes to patient outcomes.
The death toll continues to rise more than a week after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7.
Here's a list of the best smartphones you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.
Saturday's India-Pakistan cricket match set the global on-demand streaming record with 35 million concurrent viewers.
It's the latest industry newcomer to fail due to a lack of funding.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,000+ shoppers, but hurry — this deal won't last.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than a half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly-listed rival, according to Prosus.
"I didn't write the book to set any record straight," Pinkett Smith tells Yahoo Entertainment. But she does nonetheless on topics including her marriage to Will Smith, friendship with Tupac, the Oscar slap, the future of "Red Table Talk" and more.
Developer community site Stack Overflow has laid off 28% of its staff, the Prosus-owned company announced Monday. In a blog post, Stack Overflow's CEO, Prashanth Chandrasekar indicated that the company is focusing on its path to profitability. While Stack Overflow is primarily a Q&A website for consumers it also has enterprise products like "Stack Overflow for Teams," which helps organizations maintain a company-wide knowledge base.
Tom Sandoval went looking for self-punishment on 'Special Forces" and found it, smack in the kisser.
Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.
Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.
A dig from his 7-year-old son represented rock-bottom for the longest-tenured Ranger, who has been a key part of the bullpen's playoff rebound.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
Saj Mack, a professional film and television makeup artist, shares her step-by-step routine for concealing dry and flaky skin. The post Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’ appeared first on In The Know.
Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.
Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking to get out of the consumer lending business, which could have implications for Apple's credit card and savings accounts.
“Mamas are so special. We're very blessed to have them,” Reba said sweetly, as she and contestant Dylan Carter shared stories about their late mothers.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.