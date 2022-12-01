Wellness check leads New Hanover Sheriff's Office to potential murder-suicide scene

New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a potential murder-suicide at the 300 block of Horn Street in the Silver Lake area.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release, authorities responded to a welfare check call on the 300 block of Horn Road Wednesday after the resident didn’t show up to work.

Once inside deputies found Ashford Jones and his girlfriend Heather Grant deceased in the bedroom, the release states, both with fatal gunshot wounds.

Neighbors on the narrow and quiet street just off bustling Carolina Beach Road were not available to comment. No crime scene tape or signs of police activity was evident at the residence as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162, https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/ or on the NHSO APP.

