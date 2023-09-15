Wellness check reveals murder-suicide

Sep. 15—CUMBERLAND — Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon at a Bedford Road-area home in an apparent murder-suicide, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.

"An investigation at the scene revealed that a 56-year-old white male killed his wife, a 52-year-old white female, and then took his own life," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities were initially called to the home to check the well-being of one of the occupants of the residence.

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit, Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit and Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office also responded.

The incident remains under investigation by the C3I Unit.