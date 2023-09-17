His wellness image masks the 'demon' underneath, reveals woman who claims Brand raped her

'Nadia' said she was attacked by Brand at his home in Los Angeles - Dave Hogan/Getty

A woman who claims she was raped by Russell Brand says he is a “demon” behind his public persona.

Brand, 48, is accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse following an exposé by the Sunday Times and Dispatches, Channel 4’s investigative programme.

The comedian and presenter strongly denies the allegations, saying all his relationships have been consensual.

In recent years, Brand has stepped away from mainstream television and Hollywood films and instead produces internet videos advising on addiction recovery and wellness to millions of his followers.

An alleged victim, known only as Nadia, claims she was raped at Brand’s home in Los Angeles in 2012.

‘Friend in the bedroom’

She claims his wellness image masks the “demon” underneath.

In an interview with the Times, Nadia says: “He’s saying one thing and I know the demon underneath it . . .

“He wants to help with meditation, he’s all in this wellness world . . . It just makes me so mad that he has a platform for that.”

“What do I want out of this? Just for him to stop . . . I’m just sick of seeing men get away with this.”

Nadia is reported as claiming that when she declined his suggestion of joining a “friend in the bedroom” he forced himself upon her despite her repeatedly saying: “Get off”.

In a text message, The Sunday Times claims it has authenticated, the woman, who was in her 30s, told him: “When a girl say[s] NO it means no.” Brand apparently replied: “I’m very sorry”.

She told Dispatches that she is “completely disgusted” by the way she claims he treated her.

Another woman, named only as Phoebe and in her 20s, said she had a brief consensual relationship with him in 2013.

The pair, who apparently met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, had begun working on projects together.

‘His eyes were black like the devil’

When alone at his West Hollywood home she claims that he “grabbed me and got me on the bed”, adding how she saw “something come over his eyes, I swear to God, like, black, his eyes had no more colour, they were black like the devil”.

She claimed he sexually assaulted her, before he relented but then became “super angry”.

Nadia says she was taken by a friend to UCLA Santa Monica Medical Centre’s Rape Treatment Center (RTC) that same day.

Medical notes, seen by the Sunday Times, state that a named officer from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was alerted.

It is said she declined to make a police report but provided her underwear and other samples as evidence, which were frozen.

She went on to receive therapy sessions at the centre for the next five months.

In a YouTube video on Friday night, Brand described the claims as “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. He said he “absolutely refutes” the these very, very serious criminal allegations.”

