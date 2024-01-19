Wellness Wednesday Physical Fitness
As part of our Wellness Wednesday series we talk about physical fitness sin the new year
As part of our Wellness Wednesday series we talk about physical fitness sin the new year
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
On January 16, Massive Monster and Devolver Digital released Cult of the Lamb’s much hyped “Sins of the Flesh” update for consoles and PC. It's the sex update, bringing the ability for followers to mate. It also adds Sin as a form of spiritual currency, and new experiences.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
Breathing exercises, CBD, strategic seating ... here's what some people use to work through their flight anxiety.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Bills game.
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
National Association of Home Builders CEO Jim Tobin told Yahoo Finance Live that "we’re heading toward a housing renaissance."
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Pura d'Or haircare duo a perfect rating, and now it's just $13 per bottle.
The scrubby socks go over your feet so you can slide your way to dust-free floors.
Audi won the 2024 Dakar Rally with a prototype called RS Q E-Tron. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz drove the winning car and earned his fourth Dakar victory.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.
The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram will start telling night owl teens to close the app and go to sleep, Apple’s Vision Pro won’t have access to YouTube at launch, Take a look at the sharpest image of a black hole yet.
The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf (including the GTI and the R) is getting a round of updates such as design tweaks and an improved interior.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
Bronny got his second career start at USC on Wednesday.