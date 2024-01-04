Wellness in Wine Country? Why sober travelers should make Sonoma their next nature escape.

With rolling hills and a Mediterranean-like climate, there’s a reason Sonoma County has earned itself the reputation of Wine Country.

The county’s rich viticultural heritage dates back to the early 1800s, when Russian, German and Italian winemakers brought their craft to the area. Since then, travelers have flocked to Sonoma, hoping to uncork a bottle of inviting Pinot Noir or Chardonnay from the over 425 wineries residing in the picturesque valleys.

However, Sonoma offers way more than just a delicious glass of wine. With an array of unspoiled natural landscapes to explore and mocktail menus galore, travelers can curate the ultimate wellness getaway here. Sonoma is especially attractive as more travelers prioritize vacations to recharge and improve their mental and physical wellbeing, according to a 2023 American Express survey.

Nearly seven in 10 people want to do this by immersing themselves in a natural escape, the survey said, and the Northern California region has a plethora to explore – from seaside cliffs to ancient redwoods – all within a short drive from each other.

"I think it's crucial for our physical mental health to get away (on vacation) and enjoy the awe in nature," Jenny Harrow-Keeler, a Sonoma County-based certified nature and forest therapy guide, told USA TODAY. "Nature is such a powerful space for people to have that wow experience. Sonoma County is just perfect for it."

Travelers to Jenner, California will most definitely lose service, prompting them to appreciate the present.

It doesn’t hurt that phone service is commonly lost in these areas, forcing people to truly unplug – which is convenient for the 75% of people who say they want to decrease their screen time on their vacations.

There’s also a growing number of travelers who seek to drink little to no alcohol and detox on their vacations. Known for farm-to-table cuisine, more Sonoma restaurants are allowing sober visitors to indulge in fine dining sans wining with carefully crafted mocktail menus.

Here’s why sober travelers looking to destress should make Sonoma County their next travel stop.

No alcohol, no problem

With a strong agricultural presence and fresh seafood, Sonoma’s eateries are worth visiting all on their own – and just because someone’s passing on a glass of wine doesn’t mean they’ll be missing out on a top dining experience. As the sober-curious movement grows, mocktail menus in the area don’t slack on effort, featuring mindful ingredients and a beautiful presentation.

19Ten Bar & Provisions has a mocktail menu guests can ask for.

Petaluma opened Sonoma’s first zero-proof cocktail bar in 2022 called The Apothecary by FloraLuna. The small speakeasy-like spot offers Instagram-worthy mocktails using in-house syrups made from herbs, spices and botanicals.

In downtown Santa Rosa, 19Ten Bar and Provisions has a short but sweet mocktail menu people can ask for, which includes beverages fashioned with egg white foam and honey.

Known as one of the most romantic restaurants in the area, River’s End is perched right where the sea meets the Russian River, providing breathtaking views of the sunset. While diners can opt for wine pairings with their meal, they can also pick from the extensive list of mocktails.

Honorable mention: Beer lovers who would rather forgo the ABV can stop by Lagunitas in Petaluma, which sells zero-alcohol beer that still has the flavor of an IPA. Cheers to that.

Exploring nature’s playground

From a dramatic coastline to the wild forests, Sonoma’s scenic landscape just begs travelers to get out in nature and away from the hustle and bustle. Rent a bike, go horseback riding or just take it all in. Spending undisturbed time immersed in nature is a Japanese mindfulness practice called forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, that can help people slow down and recuperate from life's stressors. No hiking or meditation skills necessary.

"What I love about forest bathing for people on vacation is it's a really great way for people to get present," Harrow-Keeler said. "We’re all connected to our devices nonstop ... (but forest bathing means) I’m here in this beautiful place. I want to make the most of my vacation."

Harrow-Keeler takes guests around Sonoma County for her two- to three-hour-long private forest bathing sessions, costing between $85 to $150 per person, depending on group size.

Despite the name, forest bathing doesn't have to be amongst trees. It's all about having a sensory experience in nature, like simply listening to the ocean for 20 minutes, Harrow-Keeler said. Thankfully, Sonoma offers all of that and more.

"When they go, ‘Wow’ at a giant redwood or beautiful hawk or falcon flying above, or something small like a beautiful wildflower or seeing the way light is going through the forest, our body gets flooded with feel-good hormones," she said. Research shows that spending time in nature can help reduce anxiety and stress.

What is the best spot to connect with nature in Sonoma County?

➤ The obvious choice to forest bathe in Sonoma is the iconic redwood forests. Here live the coast redwood tree species, known as the tallest trees on the planet, reaching up to 350 feet. Many of the redwoods in Sonoma are over 1,400 years old, some even older than 2,000 years old.

To experience these majestic living creatures, head to the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve near Guerneville, a small town dating back to the 19th century. It costs $10 per car (or $9 if a passenger is 62 years old or older) to enter the reserve, and people could easily spend all day here.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve is home to the world's tallest trees, creating a place of solace.

Driving into the forest feels like entering a place of pure serenity. Be sure to roll down the windows and take in the fragrance of earth and pine – which science has proven to help us relax. If it seems quieter here, that's because it is. The massive trees absorb sound. Sunlight shimmers through the misty canopy, making the green moss look brighter and urging visitors into deep introspection. The Pioneer Nature Trail is a flat, ADA-accessible trail that’s a good starting point for first-time visitors.

➤ Now, onto the coast. The route to Bodega Bay from Jenner via the Pacific Coast Highway is one for the senses. This is where migrating gray whales swim past dramatic bluffs and rock formations, and the air is deliciously salty. Map any final destination before starting the car because phone service is virtually nonexistent on this drive. Besides, travelers should take their time and stop at the many lookouts and short trails to take in the panoramic views of the rugged seaside, like Bodega Head Trail. If there’s time, explore the Jenner Headlands Preserve, where bobcats are said to reside and trails offer forest and ocean views.

Bodega Bay is iconic for its beautiful yet dramatic coastline.

➤ Honorable mention: For a break from the zigzag road, stop at Fort Ross Vineyard and Winery, where the salty air and high elevation influence the flavors of the grapes. The winery overlooks the ocean, and even non-wine drinkers will want to take in the peaceful grounds.

End up at the famous maritime town of Bodega Bay. Make the tranquil Lodge at Bodega Bay homebase, which overlooks a bird sanctuary comprising pristine marshlands and the sandy shoreline of Doran Beach (which is a 12-minute walk away.) Facing the Pacific Ocean, the hotel has unobstructed views of fiery sunsets. Grab a pair of complementary binoculars to spot breaching gray whales or soaring hawks.

The Lodge at Bodega Bay is situated perfectly for unparalleled views of the sunset.

Where should I stop during my Sonoma County visit?

On the drive to the coast, make time to check out the small quaint towns whose shops offer rare antiques and locally made items. Fife Creek Antiques & Collectibles in Guerneville sells vintage treasures and hand-blown art glass.

Just a few miles west in Duncan Mills, a tiny town of under 200 residents from the 1870s, there’s the retro Revolution Vinyl & Vintage shop and another antique trove called Antiquarian & Florabunda. Grab a coffee and homemade pastry at Gold Coast Coffee, and relax on the outdoor patio.

Piknik Town Market offers seasonal, West Coast inspired food and grab and go items plus luxury grocery.

Honorable mention: Slow down and spend the night in Guerneville at Dawn Ranch, a 22-acre historic property from the late 19th century that was recently renovated into adorable cottages and cabins. There are no televisions and barely phone service at the ranch (don’t worry, there is WiFi). Instead, guests can unwind with their daily yoga or meditation classes, or rent a complimentary bike and explore the area. Harrow-Keeler also offers 90-minute forest bathing sessions here.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why sober travelers should visit Sonoma County for unspoiled nature