Wells dry up, crops imperiled, workers in limbo as California drought grips San Joaquin Valley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louis Sahagún
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TULARE, CA - APRIL 21: A worker sets up irrigation lines to water almond tree rootstocks along Road 36 on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Tulare, CA. A deepening drought and new regulations are causing some California growers to consider an end to farming. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
A worker sets up irrigation lines to water almond tree rootstocks along Road 36 in Tulare, Calif. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

As yet another season of drought returns to California, the mood has grown increasingly grim across the vast and fertile San Joaquin Valley.

Renowned for its bounty of dairies, row crops, grapes, almonds, pistachios and fruit trees, this agricultural heartland is still reeling from the effects of the last punishing drought, which left the region geologically depressed and mentally traumatized.

Now, as the valley braces for another dry spell of undetermined duration, some are openly questioning the future of farming here, even as legislative representatives call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a drought emergency. Many small, predominantly Latino communities also face the risk of having their wells run dry.

Drought is nothing new to California or the West, and generations of San Joaquin Valley farmers have endured many dry years over the last century. Often, they have done so by drilling more wells.

However, some growers say they are now facing a convergence of forces that is all but insurmountable — a seemingly endless loop of hot, dry weather, new environmental protections and cutbacks in water allotments.

John Guthrie pumps water from a 3,000-gallon cistern into a water trailer.
John Guthrie pumps water from a 3,000-gallon cistern into a water trailer to haul back to his ranch's headquarters in Porterville, Calif. Guthrie will use the water for dust control at the corals. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“I’m proud of our family’s history in this part of the state,” said John Guthrie, president of the Tulare County Farm Bureau. “If not for that, I would seriously consider bowing out of this business.”

The cattle rancher and farm owner said his family has been working the land here for more than 150 years. However, he wonders how much longer that will continue.

Most recently, state and federal allocations of surface water were slashed to a trickle due to less snowpack in the Sierra Nevada — a move expected to force some growers to search underground for additional sources of water to keep their farms from ruin.

Even more frustrating, growers say, is a complex law passed in 2014 — during the last drought — that requires all groundwater taken from wells to match the amount of water returned to aquifers by 2040. Experts say meeting its requirements will mean taking about 1 million acres of farmland out of production statewide.

John Guthrie on his cattle ranch and farm with cattle behind him.
John Guthrie at his cattle ranch and farm, which has been in his family for 150 years. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“Things were tough enough without having to deal with regulations that are becoming more onerous by the day,” Guthrie said.

In recent weeks Central Valley Republicans in particular have urged Newsom to declare a statewide drought emergency, which would allow state regulators to relax water quality and environmental standards that limit deliveries from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, California’s water hub. They were enraged recently when Newsom declared drought emergencies in Sonoma and Mendocino counties only.

Much of Tulare County sits atop groundwater basins that have helped farmers compensate when there was little or no available surface water. But unlimited pumping during the historic drought of 2012-16, and the 2007-09 drought before that, has set off a cascade of events that has proved disastrous.

Large farms drilled to depths of more than 1,000 feet to sustain thirsty citrus orchards and almond and pistachio groves that had drawn hedge funds and big corporations into the business.

Wheat fields in Hanford.
Wheat fields along 2nd Avenue in Hanford, Calif. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“I’m proud of our family’s history in this part of the state. If not for that, I would seriously consider bowing out of this business.”

John Guthrie, cattle rancher and president of the Tulare County Farm Bureau

An empty reservoir with John Guthrie reaching down to the ground in it.
A reservoir with no water in April due to the lack of rain on the ranch of John Guthrie in Porterville, Calif. In a normal year, the reservoir would have water all year long. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

As farmers punched more wells into the earth, the groundwater table plummeted, drying up old wells and causing the land to sink up to 2 feet a year in some places, damaging infrastructure. Also, as groundwater levels fell, pesticides and nitrates from fertilizer and animal waste leached into the private groundwater supplies of impoverished farmworker communities in such locations as Tooleville, East Orosi and East Porterville in Tulare County and Tombstone Territory in Fresno County.

These and other rural burgs got international attention after wells that had served them for more than half a century went dry or became polluted. Unincorporated areas of Tulare County were hit particularly hard.

As a result, families were forced to forgo showers and dump a bucket of water into toilets to flush.

Cheers and chants of “Si se puede!” — yes, we can — rang out when Newsom visited Tombstone Territory to sign into law Senate Bill 200, the Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund. The bill set aside up to $130 million a year for safe drinking water projects.

Jovita Torres with her friend and neighbor, Rodolfo Romero, outside a house.
Jovita Torres, left, with her friend and neighbor, Rodolfo Romero, in the impoverished farmworkers enclave of the Tombstone Territory in Sanger. Torres had to replace a 60-foot-deep well with a 200-foot one to access water. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“The governor did his part by coming out here to listen to our problems before signing the bill. But our problems didn’t end that day,” said Jovita Torres, a resident and community activist.

“I’ve still got dirty water coming out of my tap,” she said, “and bottled water is still being delivered to our community every Friday.”

Her neighbor, Rodolfo Romero, 95, was not surprised.

“What’s happening right now,” he said with a wry smile, “involves climate changes and political forces that are too big to stop.

“The people making important decisions are elected officials and big farmers who have money and power,” he added. “We have no power. So, the way I see it, there is no way to live off our wells anymore. Those days are over.”

Rodolfo Romero near his 60-foot deep water well and pressure tank that provides water to the home.
Rodolfo Romero near his 60-foot deep water well and pressure tank that provides water to the home. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Leslie Martinez of the advocacy group Leadership Counsel would not go that far.

“State and county agencies are to blame,” she said, “and must be held accountable for overlooking contaminant plumes due to heavy groundwater pumping and failing to address a basic human right in disadvantaged communities to have reliable sources of clean water.

“They have treated these people like disposable labor,” she added, “which is heartbreaking and wrong, because they helped build this region’s agricultural industry.”

Seasonal droughts are typical to California's Mediterranean climate, but the effects of global warming, due to the burning of fossil fuels, have now made it easier for the state to slip into periods of dryness, and harder for it to get out, experts say.

This trend toward more frequent and more severe droughts comes at a time of immense change in agriculture.

Irrigation sprinklers blast water along Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg.
Irrigation sprinklers blast water along Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg, Calif. A deepening drought and new regulations are causing some California growers to consider an end to farming. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Tulare County, one of Central California’s top agricultural producers, was named after Tulare Lake, once the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi. Farmers drained the lake dry in the 1930s to transform desert scrub into croplands.

The 4,839-square-mile county just west of Sequoia National Park is the domain of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, which in the 1960s boasted 5,000 members.

Since then, membership has dwindled to a record low of 1,200, the result of smaller growers selling out and consolidation as agricultural production shifts toward larger farms.

This year, with half the county enshrouded in severe drought conditions, ranchers are culling cattle herds for sale months earlier than usual, and farmers are making tough decisions about idling row crops such as lettuce and onions in order to devote precious water supplies to higher-value permanent plantings like almonds and pistachios.

This latest drought has also raised the once-unthinkable specter of croplands yielding to a new future of subdivisions, industrial parks and habitat development.

“If things continue in the direction they’re headed right now, there’s going to be lots of new open space around here and that ground will have to be used for something,” said Denise England, Tulare County Water Commission’s water resources program director.

"In the long term, I'm hopeful our economy might be replaced with something else, perhaps factories or business parks,” she said.

“American people have an important decision to make. Do they want their agricultural food grown locally, or in Mexico and China?”

Dino Giacomazzi, almond grower

Dino Giacomazzi stands in an almond tree field.
Dino Giacomazzi, a fourth-generation farmer with more than a century of family history in the Central Valley, stands in an 8-year-old almond tree field in Goshen. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

That's not the future that grower Dino Giacomazzi wants to see, but he concedes that change is inevitable.

In 2014, midway through the worst drought in state history, Giacomazzi closed his family's 126-year-old dairy farm — the state's oldest — and took up almond farming instead.

“We just didn’t see a path forward in ‘cowdom,’” he said. “We had a very old 400-acre facility in an increasingly regulated world when it comes to air, food and water, and we were facing years of low milk prices.”

Close-up of almond trees in a field.
Eight-year-old trees grow almonds in a field owned by Dino Giacomazzi in Goshen, Calif. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

It wasn't a smooth transition, however.

“As it turned out ... California farmers planted too many almonds and oversupplied the market,” the 52-year-old said. “Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which raised the price of getting almonds to market out of the country.”

Whiplashing weather patterns due to climate change and state groundwater regulations that are just beginning to take effect are making the future even more uncertain.

“American people have an important decision to make,” Giacomazzi said. “Do they want their agricultural food grown locally, or in Mexico and China?”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States in a New York case over the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. The case marks the court’s first foray into gun rights since Justice Amy Coney Barrett came on board in October, making a 6-3 conservative majority. The justices said Monday they will review a lower-court ruling that upheld New York’s restrictive gun permit law.

  • Israel developing AI 'super-brain' to run automated attacks in battlefield

    Israel is developing an AI "super-brain" that uses an array of high-powered sensors to help tanks and robots patrol battlefields and find enemy targets, as it looks to a new age of warfare. The artificial intelligence, dubbed Athena after the Greek goddess of war, is in an early stage of development at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) but could be deployed within the next decade. The Daily Telegraph was given exclusive access to the Athena programme, including a mock demonstration of the “brain” being used by tanks in a combat scenario. In the scenario, Israeli Carmel tanks were fitted with the smartphone-sized AI, which collected data from infrared and radar sensors, among others, to tag enemy fighters hidden underground and in buildings on the battlefield. In an instant, the data was beamed to the commanding officer and turned into a “battle menu” with the best methods of attacking the targets. The Athena can also be plugged into the tanks’ fire control and manoeuvre systems, which would allow it to attack targets automatically, though the commanding officer makes the final decision on how to proceed. The Telegraph understands that IAI, Israel's state-owned defence firm, is also looking at fitting the Athena onto robotic vehicles that could automatically patrol border fences in search of intruders.

  • Drug Cartels Aren’t Just a Border Problem

    As you watch the dangerous disaster unfold at our southern border, know this: Those cartels operating on the border are also now conducting their horrific business far from there, in hometowns across America. Just a few weeks ago, 180 miles from the border, in the quiet San Antonio suburban town of Boerne, Texas, a vehicle carrying nine people — two stuffed in the trunk — was stopped for a traffic violation. All of the occupants told the exact same story — a common reality of cartel-driven smuggling and trafficking. They stated they were stranded on the side of the road and hitchhiking. The driver and his girlfriend were “kind enough” to pick them up. In reality, the driver was ordered to pick them up. The driver was smuggling these illegal immigrants from Mexico and Honduras after crossing through the Del Rio sector — territory of the Cartel del Noreste, a faction of Los Zetas. Among the passengers was a young teenage boy who had paid $4,000 to be transported to California to pick grapes for $13 an hour. However, the cartel had different plans. The boy learned they were actually headed to a stash house in Houston — where those who did not pay the full amount would have been held until the balance was paid, or they would be sold into trafficking. More recently, a female cartel victim was in the process of being trafficked when she was encountered by law enforcement in Kendall County, Texas, which contains Boerne. She knew that she was going to have to work for a while to pay her debt to the cartel that smuggled her, but she did not know what that work would be. Had she not been picked up by law enforcement, one can only imagine the horror she would have experienced at the hands of these monsters. Kendall County, Texas, has experienced at least five cases of cartel smuggling in recent months. Another case from April involved a 17-year-old trafficking two young females and a teenage boy. Seventeen-year-olds are recruited because they are treated as minors under federal law — making prosecutions harder against the cartels. The Cartel del Noreste charges roughly $12,000 for transport for someone from Mexico or Central America for entry to the United States through the Texas–Mexico border. If an individual is coming from the Middle East or Asia, it can be many times that amount. In March, Kendall County law enforcement stopped a vehicle where several passengers fled, leading to a pursuit. Occupants had only partially paid the cartels and were on their way to San Antonio, where their family would pay the remaining balance — totaling $11,000. The volume of the cartels’ trafficking operations should scare every American. In Kendall County, for example, cartel teams run at least three shifts — varying the times to avoid detection and transporting individuals per day. There are likely dozens, if not more, carloads moving through daily. Sources from inside DHS have also indicated some 26,000 illegal aliens got away with crossing the border last month in the Del Rio sector alone. These violent criminal organizations are notorious for committing brutal killings, and for threatening Mexican police and politicians to gain and maintain their power and their profits. This is clear in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, which is now effectively run by cartel influence and will not cooperate with American immigration enforcement as a result. Now, an unprecedented surge of people entering illegally through the Texas–Mexico border, a direct result of this administration’s reckless policies, is enabling the further spread of cartel practices into America. And our law enforcement can only do so much to stop it. If a situation involving a cartel is intercepted and local law enforcement reaches out to ICE or DHS, local law enforcement is simply told to get as much information as possible and then to let everyone go. If DHS does opt to take up the case, and defines the case as smuggling, then the authorities are no longer allowed to detain their material witnesses and must get a full confession from those involved — which can be excruciatingly challenging when witnesses are victims at the hands of the cartels. As a current and former prosecutor, we can tell you that it gets harder every day to prosecute these cases, to get justice for victims of cartels, and to hold these criminals accountable. The massive flow of illegal migrants weakens the inability for border patrol to secure the border. And with interior enforcement overrun, cartels are proving they are in control of this crisis. They are profiting handsomely as a result. Now moving their operations further into our interior and into our communities, the cartels are profiting $10–14 million per day trafficking human beings and narcotics through our neighborhoods. This is no longer just a border problem; it’s a problem for the whole country. There are dangerous people doing horrible things to human beings for profit further and further away from our border and closer and closer to where most of us live. Cartel smugglers are becoming increasingly armed and increasingly emboldened as they expand their operations on U.S. soil. The children, women, and young men they prey on are human beings, but are being treated as political pawns by both the president and his allies in Congress, all to the empowerment of the criminals who endanger the lives of Americans and immigrants alike. Chaos isn’t compassion. It is time for the chaos to end. Nicole Bishop is the criminal district attorney for Kendall County, Texas. Chip Roy represents the 21st district of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

  • Newsom may have to decide whether to sanction heroin injection sites

    The idea is a recurring struggle between progressive lawmakers who say it will save lives and moderate Democrats and Republicans who warn it would normalize hard drug use.

  • The salmon you buy in the future may be farmed on land

    A giant fish farm in Florida is rearing salmon for the US market in a huge indoor facility.

  • Say it ain't so, Vin: Farmer John Dodger Dogs are no more

    You can still get a Dodger Dog at Dodger Stadium, but it won't be from Farmer John, which did not renew its contract with the club after the 2019 season.

  • 'That's my story': Oscar winner thrills South Korean minari farmers

    For one South Korean couple who spend nine months a year farming minari, watching the leafy green become world famous at the Academy Awards brought pride and excitement. "Minari", which tells the tale of an immigrant Korean family trying to farm in the United States, brought home six nominations and one Oscar - for supporting actress Youn Yuh-jung - on Sunday. The movie uses minari, a green with interconnected roots that takes at least a year to grow, as a metaphor for the immigrant experience.

  • Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’

    Fox News host brought back a picture from 2019 of a cow blowing up the Earth that prompted a wave of memes Jeanine Pirro and the crack graphics team at Fox News are the butt of social media jokes thanks to the network’s reintroduction Saturday night of a bizarre meme of a “farting-cow” blowing up the Earth, prompting some pretty funny comments from their critics. Back in 2019, when Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez first introduced the Green New Deal climate bill aiming to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to Congress, Pirro focused on the argument held by some environmentalists that animal agriculture, particularly of cattle, increases carbon emissions by increasing the rate of deforestation for grazing land as well as raising methane emissions. Rather than taking it seriously, Pirro just mocked where those methane emissions came from: cow flatulence. Hence, the exploding planet. Now, as Ocasio-Cortez has brought the GND back to the Senate, Pirro returned to the same talking point on Saturday. Also Read: Jeanine Pirro Abruptly Ends Segment After Guest Says Biden Is ‘Making America Great Again’ “Do you like red meat? …The left with their green new deal wants to make sure you don’t. The left wants fewer cows because of those pesky greenhouse gases that cause too many emissions and light up the environment.” #ClosingStatement pic.twitter.com/EQSRabuxOu— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) April 25, 2021 But the sight of Pirro talking next to a cow letting out an air biscuit that turns into a Death Star beam became fuel for the left online. One small "tweak".. pic.twitter.com/HnaPSAy03L— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 25, 2021 .Does @FoxNews really have a cow shooting flames out of it's arse, aimed at the sun? pic.twitter.com/03hFR6W2Rc— Trump’s Noble Peace Prize (@LaBoomer68) April 25, 2021 Also Read: Kevin McCarthy Dodges Chris Wallace’s Questions About Trump Call on Day of Capitol Attacks Cow farts… heh heh heh pic.twitter.com/ma4RRTRuVq— Erik The Overseer & The Uppity Voting Block (@ErikOverseer) April 25, 2021 I am losing my mind.😂🤣 They are floundering their way into an SNL skit. It's like their testing their audiences low I.Q. for science.— Venus Jade (@Venusjade) April 25, 2021 From Jewish Space lasers to cows exploding with Rudy covid farts. How far we've come. If you don't believe in evolution, you must believe God punked the entire Fox network— Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) April 25, 2021 It's like a ten year old is doing their graphics.— DemoDisping (@demodisping) April 25, 2021 Also Read: Joe Walsh Faults Fox News’ Carlson and Hannity for ‘Disinformation’ Nothing says "Farting Cow" more than Jeanine Pirro— Michael Denesyk (@MichaelDenesyk) April 25, 2021 Oh dear God please tell me this isn't the graphic they REALLY used?!! The methane is produced in the fore stomach and emitted thru BELCHING. Someone introduce Faux to Google. Please. 🙄— Shari 🌊 🏜️🐾🇺🇲 🌊 (@HawkeyeFan1983) April 25, 2021 Meanwhile, President Biden announced this week that his administration would pledge to lower U.S. carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. While short of the goals espoused by the Green New Deal — which proponents say are necessary to prevent the most devastating climate change scenarios — Biden’s climate policy has adopted some elements of the GND platform, including the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps to employ people for conservation and environmental cleanup projects and a focus on infrastructure that phases out fossil fuels for renewable energy sources. Read original story Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’ At TheWrap

  • Beijing responds to U.S. alliances with 'wolf warrior' defiance. Will it backfire?

    Beijing's rejection of criticism from America and its friends has grown shriller as the Biden administration demonstrates its ability to pull allies together.

  • For many U.S. college Republicans, time to 'move on' from Trump

    When a majority of Cornell University's Republican club voted to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, many of its moderate members left the group. After Joe Biden won and club leader Weston Barker wrote an op-ed in the school paper urging people to accept the Democrat as the legitimately elected president, pro-Trump members defected. The club remains deeply divided months later, Barker said, with its members - like Republicans nationally - split on the best path forward as the party looks to regain some power in next year's midterm congressional elections.

  • Magic coach Steve Clifford tests positive for COVID-19, says he's asymptomatic

    Clifford has tested positive twice and negative twice in the last two days.

  • Ryan García pulls out of July 9 fight with Javier Fortuna

    García is withdrawing from the fight to 'manage my health and wellbeing.'

  • Exit polls: Tight race in Albania's parliamentary vote

    Initial exit poll data in Albania's parliamentary election on Sunday suggests that the ruling Socialist Party is in a tight race with the opposition Democratic Party. The exit poll run for Euronews Albania from the MRB, part of the London-based Kantar Group, projects that the left-wing Socialists will win about 44% of the vote while the Democratic Party is expected to capture about 42%.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • 'Mortal Kombat' and 'Demon Slayer' open above expectations at the box office

    Warner Bros.' 'Mortal Kombat' and Funimation's 'Demon Slayer the Movie,' each opening at more than $19 million, offer hope for an imminent return to regular moviegoing.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • UK's Johnson paid for apartment refurbishment himself, minister says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally covered the cost of refurbishing his Downing Street flat, a minister said, seeking to quash claims by Johnson's former top adviser that the prime minister had planned to get donors to pay for it secretly. "What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know," Liz Truss, Britain's trade minister, told BBC television on Sunday. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's key adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before a bust-up last year, said on Friday that Johnson wanted to donors to secretly pay for the renovation and he told the prime minister the plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal".

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries